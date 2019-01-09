Though Exhausted Popular Television Celebrity Hina Khan Sweats It Out In The Gym! Watch Video For Some #WednesdayMotivation
Fitness freak and the popular television celebrity Hina Khan is here to give you some #WednesdayMotivation. Take a look into her intense workout videos!
Hina Khan is here to give us some fitness inspiration yet again!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hina Khan is here to give you some #WednesdayMotivation
- Hina Khan never shies away from sharing her workout session videos
- More power to you Hina Khan! You are an inspiration to all!
It's midweek and you are already exhausted. Moreover, the chilly winters make you feel all the more lazy to hit the gym. Though you constantly think of cheat meals, incomplete fitness foals and your weight. Well! You need to worry at all as the fitness freak and the popular television celebrity Hina Khan is here to give you some #WednesdayMotivation. The celebrity has been a part of the popular daily soap "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and even took in part in some reality shows like "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Big Boss." But now the actress is also recognized as a fitness icon. Hina Khan's Instagram account is a proof that the actress treats fitness as her first priority.
Also read: Gymaholic Hina Khan's Fitness Videos Will Leave You In Awe Of Her!
It takes a lot to achieve those perfect curves, slim waistline and flat belly. What is even more challenging is maintaining a perfectly toned body. It requires constant effort, dedication and perseverance. Recently, the actress shares a fitness video on Instagram and continues to motivate all those who tend to ignore their health and their workout routines. The caption of the post said, "I am tired, it's too cold, it's too hot, it's raining, it's too late bla bla bla bla. Now shut up and go to gym sweat is magic, cover yourself in it daily to grant your wishes."
In the video, the actress was seen doing crunches. Hina Khan mentions that, despite being exhausted and feeling lazy the actress made it a point to workout in the gym. The exercise seems strenuous but the actress continues to perform it. Crunches are superb exercises if you want abs and strengthen your core. They are one of the most effective abdominal exercises which can build endurance in the abdominal region. Flexing your abdominal muscles on a regular basis will help you burn calories and gain a flat belly. They also help in increasing the flexibility as well enhance the posture. There are a lot of varieties of this exercise. These include regular crunches, ball crunches, bicycle crunches, reverse crunches and oblique crunches.
Also read: Preity Zinta Hustles In Her Latest Workout Video: Watch It Now For Your Long Lost Fitness Motivation
Hina Khan never shies away from sharing her workout session videos. No doubt, her videos are good enough to inspire more and more people to move towards fitness. Also, the celebrity includes a variety of exercises in her workouts regime in order to ensure that the workouts don't become mundane. These include somersaults, TRX exercises, weight-training, leg raises, knee squats, step-ups and even some fun workouts like cycling.
Physical activity is extremely essential at all walks of life. This goes for one and all. It offers several health benefits and keeps chronic diseases at bay. Some of them include diabetes, high blood pressure and several heart diseases. Therefore, leave all the excuses behind and push your limits for a healthy living.
Also read: Why Yami Gautam Does Pole Dancing: Her Fitness Routine Is All The Motivation You Need For The Holidays
More power to you Hina Khan! You are an inspiration to all!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.