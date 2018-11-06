ASK OUR EXPERTS

This Diwali Do Not Compromise On Your Health: Eat These Foods Which Can Help Fight Fatigue

This Diwali Do Not Compromise On Your Health: Eat These Foods Which Can Help Fight Fatigue

Did you notice why you feel sluggish after a heavy lunch or dinner? That is because your body uses its energy to digest that big meal instead of powering the rest of your body.
  Updated: Nov 6, 2018 02:30 IST
3-Min Read
Sugary stuff and caffeine will give you instant energy, but might be harmful for your health.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Some foods help you when you feel exhausted
  2. Nothing can beat a bowl of oatmeal when you feel completely drained out
  3. Healthy seeds are the perfect option to boost your energy

Festive season is round the corner! During the festivities, we all tend to ignore our health. Late night parties, social gathering and heavy meals, we often feel exhausted and drained out by the end of the day. But it is very important for us to eat a healthy and balanced diet to stay active and energetic all day long. The best way to get the most energy from your food is to make sure you give yourself the healthiest food possible. Not only the food you eat, when you eat can also have an impact your energy. Did you notice why you feel sluggish after a heavy lunch or dinner? That is because your body uses its energy to digest that big meal instead of powering the rest of your body. The simple way out to avoid the post-meal heaviness is to eat smaller-portioned meals throughout the day. This will keep your body fueled regularly and may even help you lose weight.

During the festivities, we all tend to ignore our health
Photo Credit: iStock


Sugary stuff and caffeine will give you instant energy, but might be harmful for your health. So if you are looking for sustained energy, eat foods are rich in complex carbs, proteins and fiber.

Also read: 6 Healthiest Varieties Of Nuts You Should Be Eating This Diwali

Top 6 healthy foods that will give you instant energy:

1. Oatmeal:

Nothing can beat a bowl of oatmeal when you feel completely drained out. When you wake up in the morning, you can have a bowl of oatmeal with some milk and nuts. Oats contain carbohydrates that are stored in the body as glycogen and provide fuel for our brains and muscles.

2. Water:

The next time when you feel drained or exhausted, try sipping in some water. Dehydration may actually be at the root cause of your fatigue. It can also lead to headaches, make you feel low and even spoil your mood. Therefore, the best option to make you feel active is drinking some water. You can even have coconut water or fresh lime.

The next time when you feel drained or exhausted, try sipping in some water.
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Chia seeds:

Healthy seeds are the perfect option to boost your energy. Chia seeds help you with hydration by absorbing ten times their weight in water. Additionally, they have high amounts of protein, fats, and fiber to give you energy. You can add chia seeds in your salads, smoothies or simply eat a handful of seeds.

Also read: Diwali 2018: Too Many Late Night Diwali Parties? Here's You Can Manage Your Meals And Health

4. Beans:

Beans are packed with fiber. Fiber takes longer to digest and helps extend the energy boost you get from carbohydrates for long-lasting energy. Fiber also keeps energy levels on an even keel without dips because it helps stabilize blood sugar.

5. Fruits and vegetables:

Vegetables contain several energy-producing nutrients, and some vegetables even have high amounts of protein. Fruits are an excellent source of fiber, vitamins and minerals. This helps your body produce energy. Fresh, whole fruit are the perfect option when you feel tired. Include fruits like apples, berries, bananas and oranges and vegetables like spinach, broccoli, kale, peas in your diet.

Fresh, whole fruit are the perfect option when you feel tired.
Photo Credit: iStock

6. Eggs:

Extremely nutritious and versatile eggs are said to provide an essential amino acid which could improve the way muscles use glucose. Apart from this, eggs are also an excellent source of iron, protein, antioxidants and numerous other vitamins.

Also read: Diwali 2018: Top 3 Detox Tips For Restoring Good Health After Diwali Festivities

Have a happy and healthy Diwali with these healthy foods!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

