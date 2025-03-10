4 Japanese Health Trends That Are Healthy For You
Here are four Japanese health trends that you can incorporate into your daily routine to improve your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
Japan is known for its long life expectancy and low rates of chronic diseases, thanks to its unique approach to health and wellness. The Japanese lifestyle focuses on balanced diets, mindful eating, daily movement, and stress management, all of which contribute to overall well-being. Many of these habits have been backed by health experts and organisations like the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here are four Japanese health trends that you can incorporate into your daily routine to improve your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
1. Hara hachi bu
One of Japan's best-known health secrets is Hara Hachi Bu, a principle followed by the people of Okinawa, where the world's longest-living people reside. This practice involves eating until you are 80% full, preventing overeating and aiding digestion. It promotes caloric restriction, which is linked to longevity and reduced risk of chronic diseases. Studies published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) suggest that mindful eating helps regulate weight and metabolism.
2. The Japanese way of eating
The Japanese diet is naturally rich in nutrients and follows a philosophy of balance and moderation. Japanese meals typically include small portions of various foods, ensuring a variety of nutrients in one sitting. Dishes are often based on the Ichiju-Sansai concept, which means one soup and three side dishes, providing a healthy mix of protein, fibre, and good fats. The WHO recognises traditional Japanese dietary habits as beneficial for heart health, digestion, and longevity.
3. Shinrin-yoku
Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, is a popular stress-relief practice in Japan. It involves immersing oneself in nature to improve mental and physical health. Studies show that spending time in forests lowers cortisol levels, reducing stress. Research from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health states that nature therapy boosts the immune system and enhances mood. The practice has been linked to better heart health, improved concentration, and reduced symptoms of anxiety and depression.
4. Minimalist living
Japanese culture embraces minimalism, which means living with fewer but meaningful possessions. A clutter-free environment helps reduce stress, anxiety, and mental fatigue. Studies by the Journal of Environmental Psychology suggest that minimalism leads to better focus, improved sleep, and increased happiness. Organising and decluttering improves productivity and promotes a peaceful living space, contributing to better mental health.
Japanese health trends focus on balance, mindfulness, and natural well-being, all of which are essential for a long and healthy life. Whether it's mindful eating, finding purpose, connecting with nature, or simplifying life, these healthy habits promote better physical health and mental health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
