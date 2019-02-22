ASK OUR EXPERTS

These Two Key Factors Go Hand In Hand When It Comes To Quick Weight Loss

A nutritious pre-workout snack can help you burn more calories and charge you up after a strenuous workout session.It will also help your body burn fat quickly and thereby aiding in your weight loss goals.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 22, 2019 05:30 IST
3-Min Read
Exercise and nutrition go hand in hand.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Good nutrition is an important part of a healthy lifestyle
  2. Proteins are extremely important before your workout
  3. Carbohydrates are considered to provide energy to the body

Good nutrition is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. It can help you stay fit and keep you away from chronic diseases. In the similar manner, if you exercise everyday, it can put you at a risk of certain diseases. This means both the key factors exercise and nutrition go hand in hand. Simply exercise alone cannot help you achieve your weight loss goals. In order to reach optimum fitness level you need to make sure that you eat healthy meals all the time. This is where nutrition comes into play. Good nutrition habits help you fuel your body which is extremely important for an effective workout. A nutritious pre-workout snack can help you burn more calories and charges you up after a strenuous workout session. It will also help your body burn fat quickly and thereby aiding in your weight loss goals.

Good nutrition is an important part of a healthy lifestyle.
Photo Credit: iStock


If you are struggling to lose weight and getting fit, you need to take a look at your fitness plan. You may be exercising but not eating well, or you may be eating well but you are not exercising well. Hence, both the things play an important role in healthy weight loss.

Let us have a look at some workout nutrition tips:

The nutrient proteins are extremely important before your workout. When you do weight training exercises, like lifting weight, they create small tears in our muscle fibers. Adequate proteins help in muscle recovery and tissue repair. When you rest, your body repairs those tears, building up your muscles and strengthens them. Therefore, include good sources of protein in your diet like eggs, milk, nuts, legumes, fish or chicken.

Also read: Beat Stress And Get Super Fit With This Easy Midweek Workout By Yasmin Karachiwala

Carbohydrates are considered to provide energy to the body. They help help break down the food into glucose, enter our muscle cells, and give us fuel to exercise at our maximum capacity. Eating healthy carbs like cheese, fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and milk right before you exercise ensures that you will have extra glucose if you need it to replenish those glycogen stores. If you feel weak, tired, and inactive you can eat simple carbohydrates. These get digested fast and provide energy to your body. Moreover, proteins can perform the body's function smoothly only if you consume a balanced amount of carbs as well.

You must not ignore this! You must ensure that your body is well hydrated before you head to the gym. You should start drinking enough water a few hours before exercise and adequate water even before working out. The primary goal should be to minimize dehydration which can cause cramps, low energy or even spasms. You should try to stay hydrated throughout your workout. Other fluids like home-made protein shakes, milk, smoothies and juices can be beneficial.

These nutrients along with regular physical activity can help in quick and healthy weight loss!

Also read: Kick Start Your Day With These Quick Exercises On Bed

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

