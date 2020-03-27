Take Care Of Excessive Mucous With These Time-Tested, Effective Home Remedies
Excessive mucous can work as a breeding ground for viruses, bacteria, pathogen and germs to invade in your body, leading to cough, cold, respiratory problems, difficulty in breathing, fever and infections. These home remedies can help you expel out excessive mucous.
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can have fenugreek tea to cough out excess mucous
- Salt water gargle can relieve sore throat
- Try steam inhalation to deal with excessive mucous in the body
Mucous is an important substance that the body produces in order to protect itself from viruses and bacteria. Your body makes a lot of mucous, even when you're not sick. Mucous keeps certain parts of the body from drying out. It is produced in your mouth, nose and sinuses. It also lines many of your tissues. The body produces around one to 1.5 litres of mucous in a day. Much of it gets swallowed and you won't even get to know about it. However, when you're not feeling, this mucous ends up becoming much more noticeable.
Effect of excessive mucous in the body
Excessive mucous can be discomforting. It can make you have runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, sinus headache and cough. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently took to Instagram to talk about home remedies for excessive mucous.
He says that mucous is essentially the defence mechanism of your immune system. Explaining how it works, he says, "If you breathe in some germs, bacteria or virus, the mucous captures, stops it from going further into the system, and enables us to expel it out of the body. One can sneeze or cough out this mucous."
People with asthma, bronchitis, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) tend to have excessive mucous in their lungs. In order to protect yourself from any viruses and bacteria, and to keep your lungs strong enough, it is important that you work towards rapidly breaking down this excess mucous.
Excessive mucous can work as a breeding ground for viruses, bacteria, pathogen and germs to invade in your body, leading to cough, cold, respiratory problems, difficulty in breathing, fever and infections.
Home remedies for excessive mucous
1. Fenugreek seeds
This simple kitchen ingredient can be helpful in dealing with excessive mucous in the body. You can take one tbsp of fenugreek seeds and boil it in water for around four to five minutes. Sip on this tea. You can have one or two cups of it every day. Fenugreek tea acts as a expellant, which means that the body will break down mucous and expel it out.
2. Pranayama
Pranayama is referred to the practice of breath control in yoga. It is usually practiced after doing various asanas. Certain kinds of pranayama can help in breaking down excess mucous and expel it. It is also an effective breathing exercise for improving the functioning of your lungs.
3. Salt water gargle
This is age-old remedy which not only helps in treating sore throat and cough, but is also effective in expelling excess mucous from the body. All you need to do is take half a glass of warm water (warm enough that you are comfortably able to gargle, but not so warm that it burns your moth), and add a pinch of salt to it. You can either take the regular salt in your kitchen or you can add rock salt to it.
4. Steam inhalation
This is another popular remedy for breaking down excess mucous. It is commonly used when one has a blocked nose. For steam inhalation at home, you need to boil water and put it in large bowl. Lean over with your face directly above the water. Cover your head with a towel and breathe through the nose. Inhaling the steam will help in clearing out your nasal lining, helping you expel out excess mucous from the body.
All these home remedies will enable your lungs to work effectively. They will protect the body against viruses and infections and this is especially important in the current scenario. Stay indoors and stay safe everyone.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
