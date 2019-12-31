Suffering From Respiratory Issues? These Ways Can Help You Combat The Cold Weather
With a severe drop in temperature, it has become difficult to step outside. You experience a blast of cold air when you step outside. During the winter season, you need to keep yourself warm to fight the side effects of the cold weather. During the winter season, you are more prone to some health issues like cold, cough and flu. The cold weather can be more harmful to those with respiratory issues. Icy air can be risky for people with respiratory conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD which includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema).
Tips for people with respiratory disorders to fight the cold weather
Simple tips can help you fight the cold weather. Individuals with breathing issues should especially take care of a few factors. Dr. Vandana further described ways to control the side effects of cold weather.
To help protect yourself from cold, dry air:-
1. Take all medications as prescribed
2. Cover your nose and mouth with a scarf when going out in the cold
3. Wear warm clothes like woolen sweaters or mufflers
4. Avoid exercising outdoors in cold weather
Although a wood or coal-burning fireplace may seem like the perfect way to warm up, the smoke and fumes from fireplaces can be very irritating to people with allergies or lung disease. A room heater and a warm blanket might be the best choice for beating the chill.
With cold weather comes the flu season. Take some common precautions to avoid getting and spreading the flu:-
1. Get your annual flu shot: Immunization is your best protection
2. Wash your hands frequently: Get rid of germs by scrubbing your hands under warm, soapy water for 30 seconds
3. If you have chronic lung diseases, such as COPD or Asthma, stay away from people with flu or pneumonia
Keep the following tips in mind as you go outside:
- Wrap a scarf around your nose and mouth
- Breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth.
- Check pollution levels before stepping out; avoid going out when pollution levels are too high
- If you have asthma or COPD, always keep quick-relief medications with you
With just a little care and planning, you can increase your chances of staying healthy and safe in winter.
(By Dr. Vandana Prabhu, MBBS, Diploma in Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases (DTCD), FCCP - Pulmonary Medicine, Apollo Clinic HSR Layout, Bangalore)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
