Yoga For Asthma: 5 Yoga Asanas That Can Relieve Asthma Symptoms And Ease Breathing
Yoga for asthma: If rising air pollution has triggered your asthma and causing cough and congestion, you must try these yoga asanas. They can help in calming you down and ease breathing.
Yoga for asthma: Some stretching exercises can be helpful for people with asthma
HIGHLIGHTS
- Breathing exercises can reduce asthma symptoms
- These yoga asanas help in easing breathing during high pollution levels
- You can try them regularly to prevent asthma triggers
Rising levels of air pollution has lead to asthma triggers and higher incidence of cough, cold and congestion. Additional steps must be taken at this hour in order to protect yourself from ill effects of air pollution. From exercising regularly to eating the right kinds of foods, there's a lot that you can do to reduce risks related to air pollution. One such step is doing yoga. In this article, we are going to talk about how yoga can help in reducing asthma symptoms. These yoga asanas may not entirely help in treating asthma, but they can definitely help in reducing severity of the disease and its symptoms.
Yoga for asthma: try these asanas to seek relief from triggering symptoms because of rising air pollution
These yoga asanas focus majorly on breathing, reducing stress and calming you down. Doing them regularly may help in reducing asthma symptoms like cough and difficulty in breathing.
1. Forward bends
This pose can open up your chest and ease the process of breathing for you. It stretches your back muscles and makes you breathe more deeply, thus providing more oxygen to your lungs. You can do it while standing or sitting. Inhale, bend forward, hold your breathe, and slowly release while exhaling.
2. Side bends
This is also a stretching pose that can open the side of your body and lungs. To perform side bends, you need to stand with your feet hip-width apart. Put your right hand on your right hip, turn your left palm out, lift your arm over your head and bend slowly towards the right. Do the same on the other side.
3. Savasana
Savasana helps you focus on your breathing and relieves your body of stress. These two benefits can together be beneficial for reducing asthma symptoms as well. Lie down on your back, arms on your sides, feet and palms dropped open. Maintain slow and even breathing and stay in the pose for 5 to 10 minutes.
4. Sukhasana
Sukhasana is another popular relaxing yoga pose that can help calm you down. It focuses on both breath control and stress management. Sit down with your back straight and legs crossed. Breathe slowly and continue for 5 to minutes.
5. Cobra pose
This pose stretches your chest and neck muscles. Lie on the front on your mat with your feet behind you. Place your either side, beneath your shoulders. Lift your upper body as it is shown in the picture below. Do slow breathing.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
