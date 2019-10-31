ASK OUR EXPERTS

Yoga For Asthma: 5 Yoga Asanas That Can Relieve Asthma Symptoms And Ease Breathing

Yoga For Asthma: 5 Yoga Asanas That Can Relieve Asthma Symptoms And Ease Breathing

Yoga for asthma: If rising air pollution has triggered your asthma and causing cough and congestion, you must try these yoga asanas. They can help in calming you down and ease breathing.
  Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:19 IST
3-Min Read
Yoga For Asthma: 5 Yoga Asanas That Can Relieve Asthma Symptoms And Ease Breathing

Yoga for asthma: Some stretching exercises can be helpful for people with asthma

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Breathing exercises can reduce asthma symptoms
  2. These yoga asanas help in easing breathing during high pollution levels
  3. You can try them regularly to prevent asthma triggers

Rising levels of air pollution has lead to asthma triggers and higher incidence of cough, cold and congestion. Additional steps must be taken at this hour in order to protect yourself from ill effects of air pollution. From exercising regularly to eating the right kinds of foods, there's a lot that you can do to reduce risks related to air pollution. One such step is doing yoga. In this article, we are going to talk about how yoga can help in reducing asthma symptoms. These yoga asanas may not entirely help in treating asthma, but they can definitely help in reducing severity of the disease and its symptoms.

Yoga for asthma: try these asanas to seek relief from triggering symptoms because of rising air pollution


These yoga asanas focus majorly on breathing, reducing stress and calming you down. Doing them regularly may help in reducing asthma symptoms like cough and difficulty in breathing.

1. Forward bends

This pose can open up your chest and ease the process of breathing for you. It stretches your back muscles and makes you breathe more deeply, thus providing more oxygen to your lungs. You can do it while standing or sitting. Inhale, bend forward, hold your breathe, and slowly release while exhaling.

t17mvaao

Forward bends can open your chest and ease breathing for you
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Are you Suffering From Asthma? A Healthy Diet Can Rescue You

2. Side bends

This is also a stretching pose that can open the side of your body and lungs. To perform side bends, you need to stand with your feet hip-width apart. Put your right hand on your right hip, turn your left palm out, lift your arm over your head and bend slowly towards the right. Do the same on the other side.

hv889q2o

Side bends can open the side of your body and lungs
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Savasana

Savasana helps you focus on your breathing and relieves your body of stress. These two benefits can together be beneficial for reducing asthma symptoms as well. Lie down on your back, arms on your sides, feet and palms dropped open. Maintain slow and even breathing and stay in the pose for 5 to 10 minutes.

Also read: Parivrtta Parsvakon Asana: Do This Yoga Pose Daily For Great Digestion, Asthma And Other Amazing Benefits

4. Sukhasana

Sukhasana is another popular relaxing yoga pose that can help calm you down. It focuses on both breath control and stress management. Sit down with your back straight and legs crossed. Breathe slowly and continue for 5 to minutes.

5. Cobra pose

This pose stretches your chest and neck muscles. Lie on the front on your mat with your feet behind you. Place your either side, beneath your shoulders. Lift your upper body as it is shown in the picture below. Do slow breathing.

h09bjtfo

Cobra pose stretches your chest and neck muscles.
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Asthma Attacks: Early Warning Signs You Must Not Ignore

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

