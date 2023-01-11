Follow These 7 Tips And Home Remedies To Manage Arthritis In Winter
Read on as we share some effective tips you can follow this winter to manage arthritis.
The winter season can cause pain ans stiffness in your joints if you have arthritis
For people with arthritis, the winter months can be particularly difficult. In fact, research reveals that reduced barometric pressure made persons in barometric pressure chambers have more aches and pains. There are two types of arthritis: inflammatory and non-inflammatory.
The joint fluid of people with inflammatory arthritis contains inflammatory white blood cells. Rheumatoid arthritis, lupus arthritis, gout, and many more conditions fall under the category of inflammatory arthritis.
Osteoarthritis, thyroid disease-related arthritis, arthritis following injury, and many other conditions can cause non-inflammatory arthritis. Cold weather has been shown to have an impact on both inflammatory and non-inflammatory arthritis, according to studies.
In such times, it is important to take all the necessary steps to minimise the pain this condition may cause. This may be done by altering lifestyle choices or keeping home remedies handy. Read on as we share some effective tips you can follow this winter to manage arthritis.
These tips and home remedies will help you manage arthritis this winter:
1. Stay warm
Wear thick gear to stay warm during winter. Cover your hands and legs at all times. You can cover up with scarves, gloves, or jackets if desired. To combat the chill, you can use heated pads, electric blankets, or room heaters. To ease stiffness and release the joints, think about utilising a hot water bag.
2. Increase vitamin D intake
Many senior citizens stay indoors throughout the winter. The risk of vitamin D insufficiency rises with reduced sun exposure. Pain in your muscles and joints might result from a vitamin D deficiency. Consult your primary care doctor about whether a vitamin D check is necessary.
3. Consume green tea
The health advantages of green tea are numerous. Suppressing the body's ability to cause inflammation can also reduce arthritis pain. Additionally, green tea helps shield cartilage from additional arthritis-related harm.
4. Eat more vitamin C
An increase in the formation of new collagen may be connected to meals high in vitamin C, according to the growing body of evidence. A vital component of cartilage, collagen, is frequently degraded as arthritis progresses. Citrus fruits, cauliflower, strawberries, cherries, and bell peppers are possible healthy food choices for your diet.
5. Stretch daily
The muscles and tight joints can be relaxed by stretching. Regular exercise improves flexibility and maintains healthy joints. Mild activities that help make the joints and muscles flexible and reduce arthritis pain include bending the knees, rolling the ankles and wrists, extending the fingers and toes, etc.
6. Try physiotherapy
A physiotherapist can help create a plan to enhance your body's functionality and mobility. Additionally, a person becomes familiar with the various electrical modalities and activities that can significantly reduce joint pain, including ultrasound, Thermotherapy, Laser Treatment, Wax Therapy, etc.
7. Try compression gloves
These gloves squeeze the joints to promote more blood flow in a manner similar to compression socks. Some even assist with heat retention, keeping your hands toasty. Pick mittens instead of gloves if you don't have compression gloves because they're usually warmer.
Keep these home remedies and tips handy if you have arthritis and often suffer from pain and stiffness in your joints during winter.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
