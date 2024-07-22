These Essential Oils Can Help Boost Your Hair Health
In this article, we list some essential oils you can add to your haircare routine for better hair health.
Essential oils are concentrated plant extracts that capture the natural fragrance and beneficial properties of their source. They are obtained through processes such as distillation or cold pressing. Essential oils have been used for centuries in traditional medicine and cosmetics for their therapeutic benefits. When it comes to hair health, essential oils can significantly improve various aspects, including promoting hair growth, reducing dandruff, soothing an irritated scalp, and adding shine and strength to hair strands. By incorporating essential oils you can leverage their natural properties to maintain and enhance the health of your hair and scalp. Keep reading as we list some essential oils you can add to your haircare routine for better hair health.
Essential oils known to boost hair health
1. Lavender
Lavender oil has antimicrobial properties, which can help improve scalp health by reducing dandruff and soothing an itchy scalp. It also promotes hair growth by increasing blood circulation to hair follicles, and its calming scent can reduce stress, which indirectly benefits hair health.
2. Peppermint
Peppermint oil stimulates blood circulation to the scalp, which can help promote hair growth during the growing phase. Its cooling effect can also soothe an irritated scalp and provide a fresh feeling. Combine 2-3 drops of peppermint oil with a carrier oil massage it into your scalp and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.
3. Rosemary
Rosemary oil is known to improve cellular generation, which can promote hair growth and thickness. It also helps prevent premature greying and dandruff and can slow down hair loss. Mix rosemary oil with olive or coconut oil and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes before washing out.
4. Tea tree
Tea tree oil has potent cleansing and antimicrobial properties, which can help unclog hair follicles and remove dead skin cells, promoting healthy hair growth. It also fights dandruff and soothes an itchy scalp.
5. Chamomile
Chamomile oil can soothe the scalp, reducing inflammation and irritation. It adds shine and softness to hair, making it look healthier. It also helps in lightening hair naturally over time.
6. Lemongrass
Lemongrass oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties that help keep the scalp healthy and dandruff-free. It strengthens hair follicles, which can reduce hair loss and promote growth.
7. Cedarwood
Cedarwood oil can balance the oil-producing glands in the scalp, promoting hair growth and reducing hair loss. Its antifungal and antibacterial properties help treat dandruff and other scalp conditions.
8. Clary sage
Clary sage oil contains linalyl acetate, which promotes hair growth and improves hair strength. It also helps balance scalp oils, reducing dryness and dandruff. Combine a few drops of clary sage oil with a carrier oil and massage into the scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing out. You can also add a few drops to your shampoo or conditioner for regular use.
By incorporating these essential oils into your hair care routine, you can address various hair and scalp issues, leading to healthier, stronger, and more vibrant hair. Talk to a professional to understand the best way to use these essential oils for better hair health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
