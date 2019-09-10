ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Emotions »  Natural Remedies For Anxiety: Here Are Some Essential Oils You Must Try

Natural Remedies For Anxiety: Here Are Some Essential Oils You Must Try

Some natural remedies can help you control anxiety. Essential oils have properties which can help in treating anxiety. Here are some essential oils which you can try to fight the symptoms of anxiety.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Sep 10, 2019 08:30 IST
2-Min Read
Natural Remedies For Anxiety: Here Are Some Essential Oils You Must Try

Remedies for anxiety: Use of essential oils can help you fight the symptoms of anxiety

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Anxiety should not be ignored for long
  2. Various methods can help you control anxiety
  3. Use essential oils to treat the symptoms of anxiety

Anxiety has become a common problem these days. It is a mixture of feeling which you experience when you are stressed, tensed or worried. Anxiety can make you feel worse at times. This condition can make you feel worse at times. Anxiety should not be ignored for long as it can affect your quality of life and affect your mental health. There are various methods which can help you control anxiety. Some home remedies can also work very well for anxiety treatment. Use of essential oils is another effective method to treat anxiety. Essential oils can promote the feeling of calmness and relaxation which can give relief from the symptoms of anxiety. Here are the best essential oils for anxiety and ways to use them.

Essential oils for anxiety


RELATED STORIES

Breathing Exercises To Ward-Off Anxiety Instantly

Anxiety can make you feel worse. An anxiety attack can affect you any time. In such situation some simple breathing exercises can give you relief instantly. Here are some breathing techniques which you can try.

7 Habits That Can Worsen Your Anxiety

Anxiety can make you feel worse. If you are also worried about your anxiety and how to control it, then here are some habits which can make your anxiety worse. Try avoiding these habits to prevent the progression of anxiety.

1. Lavender oil

Lavender oil is one of the best oils which can be used for aromatherapy. It has properties which can relieve stress and promote relaxation. It contributes to better management of anxiety by controlling various symptoms. You can add lavender oil to your bath or use lavender scent at home for various purposes.

3hjllqv

Use of essential oils can reduce stress and anxiety
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Jasmine essential oil

Jasmine oil has a pleasant fragrance which can help you fight the symptoms of anxiety. It has anti-depressant properties and antibacterial properties. It will also promote the quality of sleep and a feeling of calmness. From insomnia to depression it is a solution to many problems. You can mix jasmine oil with a carrier oil apply a few drops on your neck or wrist. You can also use it as a fragrance for your room as well.

Also read: What Is Anxiety Disorder? Know The Types And Causes

3. Rose essential oil

Rose essential oil also gives a feeling of relaxation. It has a beautiful floral scent which gives a feeling of relaxation. Few studies have also highlighted the benefits of rose oil for anxiety treatment. It can also relieve the symptoms of stress and depression.

Also read: Top 10 Anxiety Triggers You Must Know

4. Chamomile oil

The health benefits of chamomile tea are quite popular. You can make use of chamomile oil to treat anxiety. It promotes calmness and reduces the symptoms of anxiety. You can dilute some chamomile oil and apply it. You can also consume chamomile tea as it can also relieve stress and ensure good sleep.

Also read: You Can Now Have Plenty Of Curd To Reduce Anxiety

5. Lemon oil

This citrus scent is also beneficial for anxiety treatment. Use of lemon oil can boost your mood naturally and help you relieve anxiety. Use lemon oil in small quantity after mixing it with a carrier oil. You can also use lemon fragrance at your home.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Natural Remedies For Anxiety: Here Are Some Essential Oils You Must Try
Natural Remedies For Anxiety: Here Are Some Essential Oils You Must Try

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Why Do You Gain Weight As You Get Older? Here's Your Answer!

Organs Of Brain Dead Man Transplanted On Four Patients

Doing These 5 Things Can Reduce Your Risk Of Alzheimer's By 60 Percent

AI Can Spot Depression Through Sound Of Your Voice

Chinese Scientists Develop Tumour-Specific Anti-Cancer Therapy

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases