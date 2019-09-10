Natural Remedies For Anxiety: Here Are Some Essential Oils You Must Try
Some natural remedies can help you control anxiety. Essential oils have properties which can help in treating anxiety. Here are some essential oils which you can try to fight the symptoms of anxiety.
Remedies for anxiety: Use of essential oils can help you fight the symptoms of anxiety
HIGHLIGHTS
- Anxiety should not be ignored for long
- Various methods can help you control anxiety
- Use essential oils to treat the symptoms of anxiety
Anxiety has become a common problem these days. It is a mixture of feeling which you experience when you are stressed, tensed or worried. Anxiety can make you feel worse at times. This condition can make you feel worse at times. Anxiety should not be ignored for long as it can affect your quality of life and affect your mental health. There are various methods which can help you control anxiety. Some home remedies can also work very well for anxiety treatment. Use of essential oils is another effective method to treat anxiety. Essential oils can promote the feeling of calmness and relaxation which can give relief from the symptoms of anxiety. Here are the best essential oils for anxiety and ways to use them.
Essential oils for anxiety
1. Lavender oil
Lavender oil is one of the best oils which can be used for aromatherapy. It has properties which can relieve stress and promote relaxation. It contributes to better management of anxiety by controlling various symptoms. You can add lavender oil to your bath or use lavender scent at home for various purposes.
2. Jasmine essential oil
Jasmine oil has a pleasant fragrance which can help you fight the symptoms of anxiety. It has anti-depressant properties and antibacterial properties. It will also promote the quality of sleep and a feeling of calmness. From insomnia to depression it is a solution to many problems. You can mix jasmine oil with a carrier oil apply a few drops on your neck or wrist. You can also use it as a fragrance for your room as well.
3. Rose essential oil
Rose essential oil also gives a feeling of relaxation. It has a beautiful floral scent which gives a feeling of relaxation. Few studies have also highlighted the benefits of rose oil for anxiety treatment. It can also relieve the symptoms of stress and depression.
4. Chamomile oil
The health benefits of chamomile tea are quite popular. You can make use of chamomile oil to treat anxiety. It promotes calmness and reduces the symptoms of anxiety. You can dilute some chamomile oil and apply it. You can also consume chamomile tea as it can also relieve stress and ensure good sleep.
5. Lemon oil
This citrus scent is also beneficial for anxiety treatment. Use of lemon oil can boost your mood naturally and help you relieve anxiety. Use lemon oil in small quantity after mixing it with a carrier oil. You can also use lemon fragrance at your home.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
