How Effective Is Aromatherapy In Reducing Stress In Surgery Patients? Top 10 Essential Oils For Reducing Stress
How effective is lavender aromatherapy in treating stress and anxiety in surgery patients? Here's a list of best essential oils to reduce stress and anxiety.
Best essential oils for stress and anxiety
HIGHLIGHTS
- Distraction and listening to music could help in dealing with the stress
- Doctors prefer lavender aromatherapy as it is safe and simple
- Essential oils are known to have a soothing effect on the body and mind
For patients about to go through a surgery or an operation under otolaryngology (ENT), anxiety and stress about the procedures is normal. In order to deal with that stress, lavender aromatherapy is recommended. Also, distraction and listening to music could be helpful in dealing with the stress.
A study consisting of 100 participants was conducted. The patients were divided into two groups and were about to undergo an operation. In the pre-operation waiting room, one group was given lavender aromatherapy and the other was given standard medical care. Though both groups reported reduced levels of stress and anxiety while entering the OT, doctors prefer lavender aromatherapy as it is safe, simple and cost effective.
This study was conducted by the Laryngoscope Investigative Otolaryngology.
People have been sceptical about essential oils till date but, studies have stated essential oils to be very effective and helpful. Essential oils are known to affect a number of biological factors like heart rate, blood pressure and immune system. They have a soothing effect on the mind hence killing all sorts of stress.
Also read: 11 Effective Tips To Manage And Reduce Stress
Here's how you can instantly harness the benefits of essential oils:
1. Inhale the pleasant fragrance directly
2. Rub oil on your wrist or any part of your body
3. Put some drops on a handkerchief and enjoy the essence on the go
4. Use an aroma diffuser
Also read: These Essential Oils Are Your Key To A Healthy And Glowing Skin
Let's take a look at a list of the best essential oils for dealing with too much stress and anxiety.
1. Lavender oil
2. Cinnamon leaf essential oil
3. Lime essential oil
4. Eucalyptus essential oil
5. Rose oil
6. Orange oil
7. Sandalwood oil
8. Jasmine oil
9. Peppermint oil
10. Lemongrass oil