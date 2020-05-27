ASK OUR EXPERTS

Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat

Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat

Summer: Ayurveda suggests some herbs which can keep you cool and help in fighting the hot temperature. Here's a list of herbs that can try to stay cool this summer.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: May 27, 2020 09:35 IST
2-Min Read
Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat

Adding mint leaves to your summer diet can leave a cooling effect on your body

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Drink enough water throughout the day
  2. Eat summer fruits daily to stay healthy
  3. Try mulethi to stay cool this summer

The summer season is here. With the temperature increasing rapidly it is important to consume the right diet to keep your body cool. Drinking enough water is the best strategy to stay healthy during the summer season. Dehydration is quite common during summers. Not just liquids, several foods with high water content can also help you stay hydrated. Ayurveda suggests some herbs which can keep you cool and help in fighting the hot temperature. Here's a list of herbs that can try to stay cool this summer.


Summer diet: Try these herbs to stay cool

1. Mint

Mint is a common herb that you can help stay cool in summer. The fresh and minty flavour is very refreshing. You can use mint leaves in various ways. Mint leaves can be to prepare chutneys. These can be added to drinks and will enhance the flavour. During the summer season, you should prepare detox drinks as these can help you get rid of toxins. You can prepare a detox with mint leaves. In a jar of water add cucumber, your favourite fruits and mint leaves. You can grow mint leaves at home and use them every day.

Also read: Stay Fit This Summer With These Five Simple Steps

d2ivtl5

Mint leaves have a refreshing taste
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Amla

Amla is loaded with vitamin C. It leaves a cooling effect on your digestive system. It is a very powerful herb that can boost immunity and provide you multiple nutrients. Amla is good for diabetics as well. It can help control blood pressure too. Adding amla to your diet is quite simple. You can try amla juice, amla candy or simply eat it raw.

ijtkhan8

Amla is loaded with numerous health benefits
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Sandalwood

Sandalwood also leaves a cooling effect on your body. This herb can be turned into a paste to apply on skin. It will help you fight skin issues as well as keep you cool.

Also read: Did You Know Sandalwood Oil Acts As An Energy And Memory Booster?

4. Mulethi

Mulethi is commonly used to treat symptoms of dry cough and sore throat. It is also called Liquorice. This herb can also keep you cool during the summer season. You can simply chew a stick to reap the benefits.

Also read: Ayurveda Suggests These 5 Herbs For Better Metabolism, Digestion And Weight Loss

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Home Remedies

Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat
Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat

