Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat
Summer: Ayurveda suggests some herbs which can keep you cool and help in fighting the hot temperature. Here's a list of herbs that can try to stay cool this summer.
Adding mint leaves to your summer diet can leave a cooling effect on your body
The summer season is here. With the temperature increasing rapidly it is important to consume the right diet to keep your body cool. Drinking enough water is the best strategy to stay healthy during the summer season. Dehydration is quite common during summers. Not just liquids, several foods with high water content can also help you stay hydrated. Ayurveda suggests some herbs which can keep you cool and help in fighting the hot temperature. Here's a list of herbs that can try to stay cool this summer.
Summer diet: Try these herbs to stay cool
1. Mint
Mint is a common herb that you can help stay cool in summer. The fresh and minty flavour is very refreshing. You can use mint leaves in various ways. Mint leaves can be to prepare chutneys. These can be added to drinks and will enhance the flavour. During the summer season, you should prepare detox drinks as these can help you get rid of toxins. You can prepare a detox with mint leaves. In a jar of water add cucumber, your favourite fruits and mint leaves. You can grow mint leaves at home and use them every day.
2. Amla
Amla is loaded with vitamin C. It leaves a cooling effect on your digestive system. It is a very powerful herb that can boost immunity and provide you multiple nutrients. Amla is good for diabetics as well. It can help control blood pressure too. Adding amla to your diet is quite simple. You can try amla juice, amla candy or simply eat it raw.
3. Sandalwood
Sandalwood also leaves a cooling effect on your body. This herb can be turned into a paste to apply on skin. It will help you fight skin issues as well as keep you cool.
4. Mulethi
Mulethi is commonly used to treat symptoms of dry cough and sore throat. It is also called Liquorice. This herb can also keep you cool during the summer season. You can simply chew a stick to reap the benefits.
