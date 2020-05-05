ASK OUR EXPERTS

Stay Fit This Summer With These Five Simple Steps

Stay Fit This Summer With These Five Simple Steps

Summer care: You need to make necessary changes in your diet and lifestyle to beat the heat. Here are few tips you can follow to fight the increasing temperature.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: May 5, 2020 08:33 IST
2-Min Read
Summer care: Stay hydrated to prevent dehydration

Summer care: Stay hydrated to prevent dehydration

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. This summer drink enough water to stay healthy
  2. Add summer fruits to your daily diet
  3. Wash your hair frequently to frizz during summer

The summer season is here! You need to make all the necessary changes in your diet and lifestyle to beat the rising temperature. During summer dehydration is quite common as your body loses more water through sweat. It is also required to keep your body cool and maintain body temperature. Some also face different skin issues in this season. Increased sweating, humidity or frizzy hair are also some common issues people face during the summer season. Here are a few must-haves that can help you adjust to the temperature rise.

Summer essentials you need this summer


1. More and more water

Adequate water consumption is extremely necessary for your body to function properly. During the summer season, your body needs more water. Keep a water bottle handy so that you stay hydrated throughout the day. You can also add slices of your favourite fruit, cucumber or some mint leaves to cold water to prepare detox water.

ues0p38

Drink adequate amount of water to stay hydrated
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Do not miss fruits

The summer season offers a variety of fruits. These are loaded with essential nutrients. Many of these fruits also contain high water content which can also contribute to hydration. Cut a variety of fruits that can offer you a high amount of nutrients. A bowel of fresh fruits is the perfect snack you need this summer.

Also read: These Summer Fruits Should Be A Part Of Your Daily Diet

3. Prepare juices and smoothies

You simply need to consume more liquids. To stay cool and hydrated, prepare juices of different fruits. You can also make smoothies. These will also offer a high amount of nutrients.

n7121lm8

Try different juices and smoothies for optimum nutrition
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Frequent hair wash

Due to high humidity, you may experience frizzy hair more often. During the summer season wash your hair more frequently to prevent hair damage. Do not wash daily but more than once or twice a week. Also, do not skin conditioner.

Also read: Hair Care Tips: Know Ways To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer

5. Protect your skin

Due to the lockdown, your skin may not get exposed to sunlight but you need to protect your skin from different skin issues. Follow a proper skincare routine that involves- cleansing, scrubbing, moisturising and nourishment. Also, consume a diet rich in fruits to healthy skin.

Also read: Top 5 Summer Fruits You Must Add To Your Diet

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

