Ayurveda Suggests These 5 Herbs For Better Metabolism, Digestion And Weight Loss
Metabolism is the rate at which the calories you consume are broken into energy and used by the body. Read here to know about some of the most effective Ayurvedic herbs that can give a boost to your metabolism, weight loss and digestion.
Ashwagandha is an Ayurvedic herb that can improve metabolism
HIGHLIGHTS
- Having licorice root or mulethi daily can improve metabolism
- Ashwagandha can improve sleep quality
- Nutmeg is an Ayurvedic herb good for metabolism and digestion
Ayurveda seems to have a solution for all body problems, including metabolism, digestion and immunity. A healthy metabolism is an essential prerequisite for quick weight loss. Metabolism or basal metabolic rate (BMR) is one in which the body is able to extract energy out of food and use it for various body processes. Did you know that the body requires energy for some of the activities like breathing, digestion and blood circulation. Metabolism is the rate at which the calories you consume are broken into energy and used by the body. The faster the metabolic rate, the easier it is for the body to use those calories, burn fat and lose weight. In this article, we are going to talk about some Ayurvedic herbs that can give a boost to your metabolism. Keep reading to know more.
Ayurvedic herbs for a healthy metabolism, digestion and weight loss
It is important to know that the body type of a person. A person with more lean body mass will find it easier to lose and maintain weight. Men, who usually have more muscle mass than women, tend to burn more calories at rest. Following are Ayurvedic herbs and foods that can help in regulating metabolism:
1. Amla
Consuming amla regularly can be beneficial for your metabolism, overall health and hair health. To include amla in your diet, you can either eat 1 amla daily, or have 3-6 gms of dried amla powder, or you can have 5 to 10 ml of amla fruit juice daily. Compounds like ellagic acid, gallic acid, quercetin and corilagin to name a few, can be beneficial for your liver, reduce inflammation, improve your immune function, regulate blood glucose and protect heart. All these benefits of amla can together help in regulating metabolism for quick weight loss. Amla is extremely popular for improving hair health as well.
2. Ashwagandha
Consuming ashwagandha in its natural form is the best way to reap maximum benefits from it. You can add 3-12 gms of ashwagandha powder in your meals or in your masala chai as well. This Ayurvedica herb can improve sleep quality, improve thyroid functioning, give a boost to stamina, stabilise blood glucose and reduce stress. All these functions are crucial for a healthy working metabolism.
3. Licorice or mulethi
Licorice root or mulethi can also be added to your tea. You can have one to 5 gms of mulethi every day for its health benefits that include improving mental well-being, thanks to presence of flavonoids glabridin, liquiritigenin, and isoliquiritigenin in licorice. The Ayurvedic herb can improve memory and mood and reduce overall stress. What's more is that it soothes the digestive tract, improves heart health and reduces inflammation. Together these functions can improve metabolism.
4. Nutmeg
Nutmeg is commonly used a spice in baked foods. It can be grated or powdered. 2-3 tsp of nutmeg every day can be beneficial for your health. The fibre rich seed can be helpful in improving digestion, heart health and sleep quality. Like licorice root, nutmeg too can be good for your mental well-being. The spice interacts with nerve networks which control mood and motivation.
5. Shatavari
Shatavari or asparagus is an Ayurvedic herb, not the same as asparagus the vegetable. Shatavari is known to hold great value in Ayurvedic universe, thanks to versatile reach in the body. It contains steroidal saponins and flavonoids that together improve digestion, strengthen immunity and improve metabolism. You can mix 2 tsp of shatavari in warm milk and drink it every day for its health benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
