Stretching Exercises: Try These 6 Stretches That Can Help You Get Rid Of Tightness In Legs
The following stretching routine can be completed in as less as five minutes. You can hold on to the stretches for longer periods of time if you feel the soreness or tightness is too severe.
These stretching exercises can be done anytime, anywhere
Have you ever felt tightness around the hips? It gives a sense of stiffness which affects movement and flexibility. According to Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines, tightness in hips usually occur after a running session, lower-body workout and even after sitting on your desk all day. If you are someone who experiences tightness in hips way too often, then here's a stretching routine you can do at home. Not only will it help in reducing the tightness in your hips, it also helps in improving blood circulation, flexibility and overall range of motion.
Stretching routine for tightness in hips and legs
To address this concern, Itsines shares this stretching routine in one of her recent posts on Instagram. The routine can be done anytime, anywhere without any equipment. You can do it after your workout, if you experience muscle tightness or stiffness around the hips.
The following stretching routine can be completed in as less as five minutes. You can hold on to the stretches for longer periods of time if you feel the soreness or tightness is too severe. Here are the exercises included in this stretching routine:
1. Quads - 60 secs
2. Hamstrings (Hurdler) - 60 secs
3. Hip Flexor & Hamstrings - 60 secs
4. Deep Lunge - 60 secs
5. Glutes - 60 secs
6. Adductors (V-Sit) - 30 secs
You can try one or two laps each movement to properly relax your muscles. Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. Make sure you get the technique right for each exercise. Extreme muscle soreness can also be because of overtraining or not doing exercises with the right form. If you still feel sore or tight, consult your fitness expert about to treat it effectively.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
