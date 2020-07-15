Body Stiffness And Back Pain Giving You A Hard Time? Try These Yoga Poses And Stretching Exercises For Some Relief
Lack of movement and long hours of sitting can make your body stiff and less agile. It can also lead to more severe and frequent back pain. Here are some yoga poses and stretching exercises you can do daily for some relief.
Daily practice of yoga and stretching can reduce back pain significantly
HIGHLIGHTS
- Long hours of sitting can cause back pain
- Reduction in physical activity can make your body stiffer
- Exercising on a regular basis can be helpful
Staying indoors because of the ongoing pandemic has resulted in a tremendous decrease in physical activity for people. This has resulted in bodies becoming stiffer and less agile. Even if you are exercising for an hour or more daily, your level of physical activity may have reduced because of long hours of sitting or not stepping out. All of this may have made back pain more severe and frequent. Stretching exercises and a combination of yoga poses can help in making your body more mobile, flexible and less stiff.
Back pain and body stiffness: Yoga poses and stretching exercises you can do
Actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared an IGTV, in which she can be seen doing certain yoga poses which can help in reducing lower back pain and also body stiffness.
"Our bodies are getting rusty without the same movement, agility, and exercise we were accustomed to; before this pandemic hit us," she writes in her post.
"Daily travels have drastically reduced for a majority of us, leaving us with very little physical activity. For me, carrying my 5-month baby is affecting my lower back... So, I've been practicing a combination of yoga asanas like Vyaghrasana, Marjariasana, and Utthana Vyaghrasana," she adds.
According to Kundra, these three asanas, when done together, can give her body the much-needed stretches and flexes. These asanas can also strengthen your back and give a nice stretch to abdominal muscles. "It also improves mobility in the hips, relieves stiffness in the lower back, and improves the body's balance. Ah! A great way to start my day."
Watch video shared below to see how each exercise is done. The yoga poses are simple yet effective. Make sure you get the technique right.
Another series of stretching exercises for back pain were shared by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. In the IGTV, she gives a step-by-step guide to some bending exercises that you can do at home.
Diwekar mentions that these exercises can be done upto three times a day. They can make your spine stronger and also help you get relief from back pain and aches. Below is the video in which she talks about the stretching exercises.
Try them for some relief today!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.COMMENT
