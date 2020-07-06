Morning And Bed Time Stretching Exercises You Can Do Daily
If you find it difficult to wake up in morning and sleep at bed time, then here are a few stretching exercises you can do.
These routines can help you revive and start with the day
If you find it difficult to wake up in morning and go to bed at night, then here's some interesting piece of information for you. Celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, in a recent Instagram post, shares a few stretches that you can do in morning while waking up and at night before going to sleep. "Is anyone like me and finding it difficult to wake up motivated in the morning or struggling to wind down in the evenings? Now more than ever, it's important we try to create and stick to a daily routine (as best we can) to help our bodies recognise when it's time to wake up and wind down," Itsines writes in her post.
Morning and bed time stretching routine you can try
The stretches include some basic yoga poses like child's pose and cat cow pose, that can help you relax and rejuvenate.
The morning routine stretches include wide child's pose (stretch for 60 seconds), cat cow pose (10 reps) and hip flexor and hamstring (20 reps, 10 on each side).
The evening routine or wind down routine, as Itsines calls it, includes glutes stretches(60 seconds, 30 each side), pecs (chest, 30 seconds) and hip flexor and quads (60 seconds, 30 each side).
These simple routines can help you get up and be ready in morning, and also prepare your body to sleep at night. Watch the video shared below to see how each exercise is performed.
