Tired Of Sedentary Lifestyle? Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Suggests 3 Exercises
Irrespective of whether you are working from the office or home, these exercises are easy to perform
Working out while WFH can help improve your quality of life
Yoga keeps your mind, body, and soul balanced as well as in control. It makes an individual disciplined, both physically and mentally, along with infusing mental clarity and body awareness. The true essence of yoga, according to Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, is in “daily practice.”
Many may argue that it is difficult to carve out time for exercise considering the hectic work schedules. The expert, in her recent Instagram video, highlights three stretching exercises which can be done at home as well as in the office. If you have a sedentary or inactive lifestyle and spend a lot of time sitting with very little to no exercise, these stretching exercises will help you.
No matter if you are doing work from home or are visiting the office, the exercises are easy to perform.
To start with, the nutritionist says to first stand tall and then spread the legs with both toes pointing in front and heels pointing at the back. The toes shouldn't be pointing left or right. The quads should be tall, glutes together, chest and back tall as well. Hold the body in this position, and return back to the starting position.
For the next exercise, you would need a chair. Stand tall and slowly bend forward. Use the chair to support your elbows. “Push your butt behind, work towards pushing your upper back to the front, and lift your chest up,” the expert explains.
For the third and last one, Diwekar asks you to sit and hold the backrest of the chair. In this exercise, while your legs have to be stationed firmly on the ground, the upper body - “all the way from your lower abdomen, all the way from transverse abs, all the way from chest and shoulders” has to be turned in the direction of the backrest.
Watch the video here:
Stretching keeps the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy, and we need that flexibility to maintain a range of motion in the joints. Without it, the muscles shorten and become tight. Then, when you call on the muscles for activity, they are weak and unable to extend all the way.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
