The Best Butt Toning Exercises You Must Include In Your Fitness Regime
Getting your buttocks in the perfect shape is no piece of cake, but it isn't rocket science either. To get the perfect well-rounded shape at the backside of your body, there a number of butt-toning exercises that you can try. So here's a list of the perfect butt-shaping exercises that we have compiled for you, recommended by trainers and how you can practice them at home. Practice them regularly to get the perfect round-shaped buttocks you always desired. Take a look.
1. Squats
Squats are the most commonly recommended exercise for toning your butt.
- Stand with your feet apart
- Squat down to 90 degrees in a sitting position
- Keep your thighs parallel to the floor
- Stand up by laying your body pressure on your feet
Experts reveal that squats should be practiced with these guidelines in mind:
- 3 sets of 10-12 reps for beginners
- 4 sets of 12-15 reps for intermediate level
- 4 sets of 15-20 reps for people who have been practicing for 6-7 years (advanced level)
2. Lunges
For shapely toned back, legs and buttocks, lunges are the perfect exercise. It is important to practice lunges correctly so it does not apply too much pressure on your joints leading to joint pain.
- Stand straight with your shoulders relaxed and chin up
- Engage your core
- Step forward with one leg and lower your hip
- Make sure that your knee is at 90 degrees and the other knee does not touch the ground
- Now put your body weight on heels while you get up and come to the starting position
Experts say that the same set of rules regarding reps and sets can be used here as mentioned for squats.
3. Kick-back/Back leg raises
Another popular exercise for strengthening your buttocks and back and getting them in shape is kick back or back-leg raises.
- Stand straight behind a steady chair
- Put on hand on the chair for balance
- Now breathe in, and as your breathe out raise one leg, knees straight and upper body straight, you may slightly bend your other leg
- Now kick backward and hold this position for a second
- Breathe in while you slowly lower your leg
Experts reveal that 3 sets with 20-30 reps of back leg raises are sufficient for everyone.
4. Bridge
Bridge exercise is known to engage your abs but offers a number of benefits for your back and butt.
- Lay on your back with your hands by your side
- Keep your feet flat on the floor
- Lift yourself from your hips to create a straight line from the knee to shoulders
- Squeeze your abdomen to bring your belly button towards the spine
- Now lower down on the floor
Experts say that the same rule regarding the number of sets and reps can be followed here which are recommended for the kick back exercise.
5. Side leg raises
To strengthen your hips, thighs and buttocks, practice side leg raises.
- Stand behind a steady chair with feet apart
- Place your hands on the chair and lift your legs to one side and slowly breathe in
- Keep the back and the leg you raise straight and slightly bend the other leg
- Now hold this position for a second and slowly breathe out as you lower your leg
Experts say that rep range for this exercise can be 3 sets of 20-30 reps.
