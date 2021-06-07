ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Looking For A Leg Workout? This Shilpa Shetty's Exercise Routine Is Worth A Try

Looking For A Leg Workout? This Shilpa Shetty's Exercise Routine Is Worth A Try

This routine will not only boost lower body strength but also build endurance, mobility and hand leg coordination.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Jun 7, 2021 09:54 IST
6-Min Read
Looking For A Leg Workout? This Shilpa Shettys Exercise Routine Is Worth A Try

Exercise at home to stay physically and mentally fit

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. A few modifications in exercises can make them fun
  2. Exercise with your friend to stay consistent
  3. Try this leg workout shared by the actress on Instagram

Lockdowns, online classes, and work-from-home have kept many of us stuck to our chairs and beds. We cannot even go to our regular gyms for our daily or weekly workouts, and even our home exercises are getting repetitive and, as a result, boring. Overall motivation to get up from our chairs and do a new workout routine gets even lower when you realise it's a Monday. But actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra's latest Instagram Reels is here to give us just the kick of motivation to get us on our workout mats, ready to start sweating.

Monday Motivation: Try this routine by Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Dressed in her usual chic workout attire, Shetty can be seen sweating it out with a powerful lower body workout, as was recommended to her by trainer Yashmeen Chauhan. So, what's the workout, you ask. It's fairly simple but oh-so effective. The actress calls it the "open and close squat challenge".


RELATED STORIES
related

Mandukasana: Shilpa Shetty Recommends This Yoga Asana That May Help Combat Weakness

Mandukasana: The actress said that the pose plays a pivotal role in the healing process.

related

Locked Indoors? Kayla Itsines' Zero-Equipment Workout Is All You Need To Tone Your Legs And Abs

The fitness trainer has shared a 15-minute regimen on her Instagram handle, along with a video. Watch here and these exercises soon!

You first stand straight with your feet together and your arms diagonally up in a V shape. Then you step your right foot to the right side, squat, and take your arms down, crossing them in front of your waist. Step your foot back to the centre and stand straight, and repeat it on the other leg.

Do one set slow, then the next two sets in double the speed. Then do the fourth set slow again, and pick up the pace for the next two sets. Remember to inhale when you're up and exhale when you squat. Keep your back straight and your abs engaged in every squat.

According to her caption, this exercise will work on your cardio-respiratory endurance, your lower body muscles, shoulders, speed, agility, brain and body, and arm and leg coordination.

In all likeliness, we will probably be sweating through what Shetty might be pulling off effortlessly, smiling and glowing, but there's no doubt that this workout will give us a perfect kickstart to the week.

This is not the first time Shetty's Instagram has inspired us to get up and moving. We vividly remember this Instagram video where she showed us a potent yoga flow to fire up the abdomen and hamstrings, comprising the Gatyatmak Utthita Padahastasana and Naukasana.

With that flow, she taught us a way to boost core strength, get a hamstring stretch, tone our abs, while also strengthening our arms, shoulders, and thighs.

Give this workout a try and upgrade your fitness routine.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases