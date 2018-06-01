Luke Coutinho's Exercises To Burn Fat And Keep Muscles Lean And Firm While Travelling
Fitness while travelling seems to be a myth. Be it a business tour or just a family outing, not many cares to find ways of keeping themselves fit during a vacation. And when you come back from your vacation those weak muscles and extra body fat start bothering you. Well, why give them a chance to bother you in the first place! Practice healthy eating and two simple exercises recommended by celebrity nutritionist and fitness expert Luke Coutinho. In one of his recent posts on social media, Luke, along with trainer Sudarshan, mentioned two simple exercises which can be practiced anytime, anywhere, without the need for equipment.
In his video, Luke says that these exercises are simple, quick, and do not require the assistance or guidance of a trainer. These exercises will help you burn fat and keep your muscles firm and tight. Take a look:
1. Sudarshan Crawl
This exercise is not a baby crawl and it can be practiced in limited spaces. All you need to do is stand straight, then bend down to a basic squat position. Slowly, with the help of your palms, crawl forward as far as you can. Then slowly, crawl backwards and come back to the original position. You can add a slight jump at the end. You can practice 10 to 15 of these, it will get your heart rate up and help you burn those extra vacation-calories as well.
2. Simple standing lung
Lunges work on your back, legs and buttocks. This exercise is by far the best one if you wish to work on these parts of your body. However, you need to be extra careful while practicing lunges because this exercise, if practiced the wrong way, may put pressure on your joints, thereby resulting in pain. Here's your standard guide to the number of reps for lunges:
- 3 reps of 10-12 lunges for beginners
- 4 sets of 12-15 for the intermediate set of people
- 4 sets of 15-20 reps for people who have been practicing for over 6 to 7 years
Trainer Luke explains just how a simple standing lunge can be practiced while travelling. He says that these can be practiced anytime, anywhere, all you need is some space. Stand straight, with your hands by your side. Take your right leg forward and then slowly bend your left knee to the ground, keep your right knee at a 90 degree angle. Practice this with both legs and aim for 5, 10, 15 reps with one leg and then switch to the next leg. This workout focuses on the two largest muscles of your body, the back and the legs. The more you work on larger muscles, the more fat you burn and more lean muscle mass you have.
