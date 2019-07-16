Sore Throat Home Remedies: Try This Amazing Concoction By Luke Coutinho For Instant Relief
Monsoons have finally arrived and we don't want you falling sick this time. Read here to know a simple yet effect home remedy for sore throat by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.
Salt water gargle can provide relief from sore throat
- Licorice root or mulethi is effective for dealing with sore throat
- Lemon water and honey can also be helpful
- Sore throat, cough and cold are common during monsoon
With the onset of monsoon, incidence of sore throat, cold, cough and fever. The pain in case of sore throat worsens when you try swallow. Also known as pharyngirits, sore throat is a viral infection like cold or flu. Sore throat that is caused by a virus tends to resolve on its own. To prevent you from catching a sore throat this season, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has come up with a tea. This tea is soothing in nature and can help prevent and treat sore throat and cold. All you need to prepare it are simple ingredients that might already be there in the kitchen.
Home remedy for sore throat: you have to try this
In his post on Instagram, Luke shares the ingredients you need to make the concoction. It includes clove, cardamom, lemon and cinnamon.
To prepare this tea, you need to mix cardamom, clove, some burnt lemon, some fresh lemon and cinnamon in hot water and boil it. You can add some honey to sweeten it. Sip on this tea warm to get relief from sore throat, cough and cold.
Here are other home remedies for sore throat and cough that will surely work
1. Salt water gargle
Salt water gargle is undoubtedly the simplest and most effective home remedies for sore throat. Take some water and add half a teaspoon of salt. Gargle 6 to 7 times a day for quick and long-lasting relief. Salt can help in reducing swelling by pulling water of throat tissue. It helps in killing harmful, unwanted microbes in throat.
2. Honey
From fighting infection to providing relief from pain, there is a lot that honey can do for treating sore throat. Honey added in warm water and apple cider vinegar can effectively help you get relief from sore throat.
3. Licorice root or mulethi
Licorice root or mulethi has been used in traditional medicine to treat numerous disorders. It is known to have properties that are similar to aspirin. It can help in reducing throat pain and sore throat. You can either have licorice tea or gargle with licorice water to get quicker relief from sore throat.
4. Lemon water
Warm lemon water can offer relief from pain caused by sore throat. Lemon contains Vitamin C and antioxidants that are good for your throat. It increases the amount of saliva you produce. This helps in keeping mucous membranes moist, thus working as a sore throat cure. Lemon water is also a popular weight loss drink. In order to maximise benefits of lemon water, you can add some honey or salt to the drink.
5. Coconut oil
We bet some of you weren't aware of coconut oil being a sore throat natural remedy. Coconut oil is versatile in nature and offers several health benefits. It can also offer relief from sore throat. It is soothing in nature and helps in lubricating mucous membranes in throat. You can either add a spoonful of coconut oil to your tea or hot cocoa, or to clear soup. You can also gulp down coconut oil for relief from sore throat.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
