Benefits Of Jumping Ropes: Weight Loss, Better Heart Health, Improved Mental Health And Many More
Are you looking for a quick and effective exercise? Jumping ropes can be a good choice. Jumping ropes can help you lose weight and provide you many other health benefits.
Jumping ropes can provide you many health benefits
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exercise can help you boost physical and mental health
- Jumping ropes can help you burn huge amount of calories
- Can start with 1-2 minutes of jumping ropes
Are you finding it difficult to stick to your fitness routine? With a drop in temperature and holidays coming up skipping exercise can become a common issue. You might be having endless reasons to skip exercising during the winter season. But you must add some simple exercises to your routine. Jumping ropes is one simple exercise that can be a part of your daily routine. It can provide you many benefits and help you burn more calories. It will provide many health benefits. Jumping ropes will not require much time as well. Here are some health benefits of jumping ropes that you must know.
Exercise: Benefits of jumping ropes
1. It can help you burn calories
Jumping ropes can help you burn a huge amount of calories. You can burn a huge amount of calories with the help of jumping ropes. This will help you shed fat and result in weight loss. You can start with 3-5 minutes of jumping ropes each day. Later increase the time and intensity. High intensity will help you burn more calories.
Also read: Speed Up Your Metabolism With These Drinks For Effective Weight Loss
2. Boost heart health
Jumping ropes is also good for your heart health. Cardio exercises are considered good for cardiovascular health. Jumping ropes is a great cardio exercise that can boost heart health. Studies suggest that jumping ropes from childhood can decrease the risk of heart diseases in younger population.
3. Promotes mental health
Regular exercising is not just good for your physical health; it can boost your mental health as well. Jumping ropes is also good for your mental health. It can also increase your memory as well. There are many. Regular exercising also helps in controlling the symptoms of depression.
Also read: Skipping Exercise Too Often? Here's What Happens To Your Body If You Don't Exercise
4. Can do everywhere
Jumping ropes is a simple and easy exercise that you can do anywhere. You can take a jump rope anywhere. So you won't miss your exercise even when you are on a holiday. You can simply take your jump rope along.
5. Improve bone density
Jumping ropes can help you improve bone density. Weak ones or bones with low density are at a higher risk of bone-related health issues like osteoporosis in elderly. Jumping ropes with moderate intensity will boost bone density.
Also read: Weight Loss: Try These High Protein Breakfast Options Which Can Help You Lose Weight
If you do not exercise regularly and you want to start with jumping rope; you can start with just one minute of jumping ropes. Later you can increase the duration and intensity.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.