Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: A Sneak Peek Into Arjun Kapoor's Amazing Journey From Fat To Fit!
Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor celebrates his birthday today. The actor lost a whopping 53 kilos in two years. Here's a sneak peak into his diet and workout regime.
Arjun Kapoor's transformation from fat to fit is inspirational!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Arjun Kapoor weighed 140 kilos, when he was 22
- In two years, he lost a whopping 53 kilos
- Salman Khan kept a check on Arjuns diet through his weight loss journey
We saw him for the first time in Ishaqzaade where he stole the show with his acting skills! And that's where his journey began as one of the most popular actors of the B-Town. Yes, we're talking about Arjun Kapoor. The guy who took no time to become a heartthrob for millions of girls celebrates his birthday today. But did you know, Arjun Kapoor's journey to become an actor started months before Ishaqzaade? There was a time when Arjun weighed 140 kilos, when he was 22. He was asthmatic and sluggish but he still was content with himself. In order to become an actor, he needed to lose weight. That's where his journey truly began. In two years, he lost a whopping 53 kilos. Truly inspirational!
With a state-of-the-art fitness routine, Arjun transformed himself from fat to fit. And guess who his guide was all this while? The person who brought the 6-pack trend in India, Salman Khan! The Sultan of Bollywood motivated Arjun to lose weight and stood by him throughout the weight loss journey.
Arjun Kapoor's diet
Arjun used to be a foodie before he was 22. But when the idea of weight loss struck him, he eliminated high-carb, sugary and unhealthy junk foods from his diet. From being a person who could eat 6 burgers in a go; Arjun is now a person who strictly avoids junk food. And Salman reportedly kept a check on Arjun's diet throughout his weight loss journey. The actor who could once eat 6 burgers in a row now eats more of fruits and vegetables and loves drinking black coffee.
Arjun's standard diet would be:
1. Breakfast: 4-6 egg whites, one egg yolk and toast
2. Lunch: Wheat or millet chapattis, chicken, veggies, dal
3. Fruits: Pineapples and strawberries
4. Dinner: Chicken/fish, rice or quinoa
5. One post-workout protein shake
Arjun keeps from white rice and is strictly against the consumption of sugar. Instead of white rice, he eats quinoa which is a rich source of protein. And as a replacement for sugar, he eats strawberries, pineapples and other fruits. To curb his sweet cravings, Arjun drinks black coffee.
Arjun Kapoor's workout regime
Weight loss is one thing, and having 6 pack abs is another. Arjun knew that neither is a child's play. But once he was done losing weight, his next aim was to gain muscle mass for the movie Gunday. For this, he trained 5 days a week for an hour or two every day despite his busy schedules. In order to achieve the perfectly toned body, here's what his workout regime included:
1. Cardio
2. Weight training
3. Circuit training
4. CrossFit for 20 minutes
5. Bench press, pull-ups, squats and deadlifts
Skipping is my favorite way to warm up for a workout.. Thank you for the nomination @sonamkapoor & @malaikaarorakhanofficial I'm excited to pass this challenge on to @badboyshah @ayushmannk & @shraddhakapoor ! Kudos to @ra_rathore for starting this inspirational fitness journey ! #HumFitTohIndiaFit
But more than everything, it was Arjun's determination and will power towards his goal which helped him achieve a chiseled physique and sculpted muscles. More power to you Arjun!
Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor!
