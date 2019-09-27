Papaya For Skin: The Beauty Benefits Of This Amazing Fruit Which You Cannot Afford To Miss
Skin care tips: Papaya is an amazing fruit which is loaded with multiple health benefits. This fruit is loaded with beauty benefits as well. Here are the benefits of papaya for skin which you must know. Add papaya to your diet and skincare routine for better skin health.
Skin Care: Papaya is loaded with beauty benefits which can help you achieve glowing skin
The food you eat affects your skin health in various ways. A proper skincare routine with consumption of a healthy diet can help you achieve glowing skin. There are many foods can benefit your skin and give you a flawless skin. Fruits are loaded with essential nutrients and various properties which are good for your skin health. Papaya is another fruit which is loaded with health benefits as well as beauty benefits. You can add it to your skin care routine. You might have noticed that there are multiple skin care products in the market with papaya extract because it is extremely beneficial for your skin. Papaya has strong anti-oxidant properties. It is also rich in Vitamin C which is also beneficial for the skin. Papaya contains an enzyme called papain which is beneficial for overall health as well as skin.
Dr. Thansiha explained, "Papaya is known for its high nutrient and fiber content. Papaya is rich in vitamins like Provitamin A, C and Phyto Vitamin K. In addition to vitamins it also contains other substances like phosphorus, magnesium and beta-carotene. Papaya is also rich in chemicals/ enzymes such as papain, chymopapain. These enzymes are present both in raw and ripe papaya, with higher levels in the raw variety, but, usage of raw papaya can lead to skin irritation and blister formation."
"The enzyme papain promotes skin healing and also promotes collagen formation when applied topically to the skin. Collagen is a prime component of skin that keeps your skin strong and improves skin elasticity. A strong Collagen helps to reduce wrinkles and increase skin hydration. The other antioxidants present in papaya minimise the free radicals formation and therefore it acts as an anti-aging agent. It also helps in providing the skin a natural shine and better texture," Dr. Thansiha added.
Skin Care: Benefits of papaya for skin
1. Papaya can provide moisture to your skin which can help you fight dry and flaky skin. Use of papaya for the skin on a regular basis can help you achieve soft and glowing skin.
2. You can fight the signs of ageing with papaya. It can reduce wrinkles and other signs of ageing. It will also control pigmentation and remove dead skin cells.
3. This amazing fruits can help you remove tan. Papain and vitamin A and C help in lightening your skin tone and remove tan.
4. Use of papaya for skin can also help you fight acne.
5. Dark circles are another problem which papaya can help you with
How to use papaya for skin?
You can add papaya to your diet or apply it directly on your skin. You can also make your own face packs with papaya.
"You can mash papaya and apply it directly on your skin. You can mix it with honey and a little bit of milk (not to be used if you have pimples). It will hence act as a brightening booster. But note that papaya is not suitable for every skin type."
"Some people can be allergic to papaya. If anyone has latex allergy, it is advised not to use papaya as there can be cross-allergy between the two. People who are allergic to fig and kiwi can also be allergic to papain," elaborated Dr. Thansiha.
Check whether it suits your skin type or not. If you face any discomfort you can discontinue its use.
(Dr. Thansiha, Consultant Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy, Aster RV Hospital)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
