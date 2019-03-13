Sinusitis: 10 Home Remedies That Work Better Than Nasal Sprays
Sinus can lead to snoring, and cause headaches and breathing problems. Here are some effective remedies to deal with sinus naturally.
Steaming is one of the most effective ways to reduce sinus naturally
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drink warm fluids to control sinus
- Eucalyptus oil can be effective in reducing sinus
- Avoid dairy to control sinus
Sinus or sinusitis is referred to inflammation or swelling of tissue lining of sinuses. Healthy sinuses are the ones that are filled with air. The ones not functioning properly are those filled with fluid or germs that can grow and cause infection. Blockage in sinus may be caused because of common cold, deviated septum (shift in the nasal cavity), allergic rhinitis (swelling on lining of the nose) and nasal polyps (small growths on lining of the nose). During his live session on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about how poor lifestyle can worsen sinus and its symptoms.
Sinus risk factors
Outdoor environment, change of weather, indoor air pollution, the temperature at which you keep air conditioners at night, and allergies are all risk factors of sinus. Bacterial infection, cold and cough, and low immunity can worsen sinus attacks. Sinus can lead to snoring, and cause headaches and breathing problems. Sinus can also increase risk of sleep apnea.
Also read: How To Prevent Sinusitis: 6 Effective Home Remedies
Natural remedies for sinus
Luke Coutinho says that trying to identifying the root cause of diseases like sinus and making lifestyle changes that can reduce symptoms and even ward it off completely.
1. Warm fluids: Including soups in your diet or drinking warm water through the day can help in dealing with sinus. Warm fluids break down mucus and reduce congestion. Children and adults who are acidic also experience a lot of mucus. Here are some effective ways to deal with acidity.
2. Nasal wash: Also known as neti, nasal wash can be an effective remedy in dealing with sinus. It involves washing your nostrils with the help of a jug that is specifically designed for it. You fill this with half tsp of salt and warm water, and then pour the water through your nostrils. You need to pour water from one nostril and tilt your head so that the water flows out from the other nostril. Nasal wash can provide immediate relief to people with sinus.
Also read: Simple Remedies To Deal With Sinus
3. Apple cider vinegar, ginger, garlic, turmeric and black pepper: Prepare a concoction of 1 tbsp of ACV, 1 inch piece of ginger, some lemon, 1 tsp turmeric and a pinch of black pepper. Mash ginger with 1 tsp turmeric, 1 or 2 black pepper corns, 3-4 mashed garlic cloves (or fewer) and boil it in water. Add ACV and sweeten it with 1 tsp raw and unpasteurised honey. Sip on this drink in warm state, once or twice a day to deal with sinus.
4. Steaming: Steaming is great for dealing with sinus. Take a bowl of hot water, add one or two drops of peppermint or eucalyptus essential oil and 1 tsp turmeric (optional). Put a towel over your head and inhale the steam for immediate relief from sinus.
5. Eucalyptus oil: Put a drop of eucalyptus oil on the bridge of your nose for relief from sinus before bedtime.
Also read: Sinusitis: 6 Best Essential Oil Based Remedies
6. Avoid air conditioners: People with sinus are rarely going to be comfortable in air conditioners. You can probably switch on the AC an hour before your bedtime, and sleep only with the fan on.
7. Warm water compress: You can take a cloth, soak it with warm water and put it on your head when sinus is causing headaches. It can provide you quick relief from the headache.
8. Stay hydrated: The more water you drink, the less acidity you experience, and thus less mucus.
9. Food restrictions: If you have severe chronic sinus, avoid dairy products as they may contribute to formation of mucus. Limit fried foods and consumption of wheat.
10. Garlic, onion, ginger: Include them as the base of your sabzis and dals, or brew tea with their infusions. They have magical effects on relieving sinus. Basil leaves and oregano are also herbs beneficial for sinus.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.