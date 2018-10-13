Are You Allergic To Pollens or Dust? You Might Have Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic rhinitis is a type of allergy that affects most number of people. 10 to 30 percent of population in western countries are infected with allergic rhinitis in a year.
People of ages 20 to 40 are mostly affected.
Allergic rhinitis is allergy caused by pollen or dust in which mucous membranes of nose and eyes are inflamed that causes running nose and watery eyes. If you have allergic rhinitis, your immune system is influenced by a harmless substance as an intruder. This substance is known as allergen. The immune system responds to allergen by releasing histamine. This causes symptoms in nose, eyes, throat, ears, skin and to roof of the mouth. Those whose symptoms are due to pollen or dust develop symptoms during specific times of the year. Pollen is most common symptom of allergic rhinitis. Allergic rhinitis is a type of allergy that affects most number of people. 10 to 30 percent of population in western countries are infected with allergic rhinitis in a year. People of ages 20 to 40 are mostly affected. You have an allergic rhinitis when your body overreacts to symptoms that don't cause a problem to most people.
There are two types of allergic rhinitis
1. Seasonal or hay fever: An allergy caused by pollen or mold particles that are in air. Pollen is a fine powder that from the stamen of the flowering plants. It is carried in air and can easily inhaled. Symptoms of seasonal usually occur in spring or in late summer.
2. Perennial: An allergy caused by dust particles, pet hair or mold. Symptoms of perennial occur throughout the year.
Most common symptoms of allergic rhinitis are:
- Sneezing
- Coughing
- A running nose
- A rough nose
- Watery eyes
- Itchy eyes as well as nose
- Headache
- Dark circles under the eyes
- Hives
- Fatigue
- Ear fullness
- Sore throat
- Swollen eyes
Allergic rhinitis can last for weeks. Itching in the eyes are the most common symptom of allergic rhinitis. Sneezing is most common in allergic rhinitis, you may serve sneeze attacks in symptoms of allergic rhinitis.
Symptoms of allergic rhinitis:
When you have an allergy, your body overreacts to thing, that don't causes problems to most people. These things are called allergen. Your immune system releases some chemicals when your body is exposed to allergens. One of a type of chemical is called histamine that your immune system releases.
Allergen that causes hay fever rhinitis include:
- Tree pollen: Allergy that occur in the spring like late in April and May.
- Grass and weed pollen: Allergy that occur in the summer like in May and mid-July.
- Ragweed pollen: Allergy that occur in the fall like in late August.
Allergen that causes perennial rhinitis include:
- Mold: This allergy is common where water tends to collect. This allergy is worse in rainy season and humid.
- Animal dander: Proteins in furs, saliva and urine of furry animals are allergens. You are exposed to dander when playing or living with furry animals.
- Dust: Most allergens are in dust.
Risk factors of allergic rhinitis:
Allergies can affect anybody but you are most likely to develop allergic rhinitis or any other allergy if you have a history in family. Having asthma or a topic eczema can higher the risks of developing allergic rhinitis.
Some external factors that can worsen your case are:
- Cigarette smoke
- Chemicals
- Cold temperatures
- Humidity
- Wind
- Air pollution
- Hairspray
- Perfumes
- Wood smokes
- Fumes
Allergic rhinitis treatments
1. Antihistamines:
These can help in reducing the sneeze, runny nose and itchiness.
2. Cromolyn sodium:
It is a nasal spray that prevents your body from reactions of allergies.
3. Nasal steroid sprays:
It reduces the effect of allergens that react directly to nasal tissues. This helps in getting relief from swelling and it is the best treatment for allergic rhinitis at chronic level.
4. Eye drops:
It helps if you have watery eyes and itching in the eyes.
5. Allergy shots:
These are an options for people who have tried other treatments but none of them has worked. This helps in decreasing the sensitivity of your body to the allergens.
Home remedies for allergic rhinitis:
Home remedies generally depends upon allergens. If you have seasonal or pollen allergies, you can use air conditioners instead of open windows. Use dehumidifier filter can help in help on control allergies while indoor. Wash your bed sheets and blankets in hot water that is above 130 degree fahrenheit. Limiting carpets can really help you out from allergic rhinitis.
Complications of allergic rhinitis:
- Inability of sleep at night
- Development or worsening of asthma
- Ear injection
- Sinus injection
- Absent mind
- Headaches
- Kids having allergic rhinitis
Children too develop allergic rhinitis. Nowadays, it is frequent also in kids it typically develops before age of 10. Your kid may have symptoms of allergic rhinitis if he/she develops sneezing habits at the same time each year, they probably have seasonal allergic rhinitis. The symptoms of allergic rhinitis are similar in kids that are of adults. Kids usually have watery eyes, bloodshot eyes and itchiness in allergic rhinitis. If your kid have shortness of breath additional to these symptoms, he/she may have developed asthma.
