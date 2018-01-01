ASK OUR EXPERTS

Simple Remedies To Deal With Sinus

Simple Remedies To Deal With Sinus

Sinusitis, more commonly known as sinus, is the swelling of the tissue lining the sinuses, which are actually the air cavities. It can become extremely uncomfortable and painful. Despite all of this, there are simple home remedies you can try which can get rid of your sinusitis
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jan 1, 2018 04:02 IST
2-Min Read
If symptoms last more than 7 to 10 days or if is a fever or a bad headache, you should see your doctor

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Staying hydrated keeps the sinus moist
  2. Spicy food can help clear the sinus
  3. Apple cider vinegar helps to relieve congestion and sinus pressure
But in sinusitis they get filled with fluid causing a blockage. Here, germs can grow and cause an infection. It is extremely uncomfortable and painful, but it often goes away without medical intervention. However, if symptoms last more than 7 to 10 days, it becomes chronic or if there is a fever or a bad headache, you should see your doctor. Despite of all of this, there are simple remedies with which sinusitis can be treated.

1. Steam

Taking a steam help with sinus as the hot water vapor can help moisten the sinuses. "Sprinkle a few drops of eucalyptus or menthol in the shower and steam up your bathroom," Dr. Graham suggests. "A hot, steamy shower or bath can also help to loosen up mucus and debris that is stuck inside your nose," says Sam S. Rizk, MD, a New York City-based ear, nose, and throat doctor and facial plastic surgeon.

2. Stay Hydrated

We know that staying hydrated helps your body in many ways, including keeping your sinuses moist. With addition to this, staying away from caffeinated or alcoholic drinks can help as they cause dehydration. It is advisable to drink at least 2 liters of water in a day.

3. Spicy Food

Spicy foods such as mustard, hot peppers, and curry can help clear the sinuses. Adding hot spices might help open your nasal passage. Spices such as cayenne pepper have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, and they help in getting rid of the congested mucus

4. Lemon water with honey

Add honey and half a lemon to warm water and drink it. It too helps in clearing out the mucus.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

We know that apple cider vinegar is a natural cleanser and detoxifies the body of toxins and has many other health benefits. It also helps in sinus conditions. Take a cup of hot water or tea, with two or three spoons of unfiltered apple cider vinegar, three times a day, daily. It will help to get rid of the excessive mucus relieving congestion and sinus pressure.

6. Soup

From chicken soup to vegetable soup with fresh herbs, they all help in congestion. It is the steam combined with a bunch of healthy ingredients which help clear the sinuses.



Trending

