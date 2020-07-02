Side Effects Of Following A Crash Diet You Need To Know
Weight loss: In order to shed kilos many follow crash diets. These may offer quick results but can negatively affect your overall health in many ways. Here are some ill-effects of crash diets you need to know.
A crash diet fails to offer right nutrition required by the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Crash diets are deprived of right nutrition
- These diets make you consume very less calories
- You may also experience frequent headaches due to crash diets
Crash diets promote quick weight loss with some major changes in your calorie and nutrition intake. These may sound quite tempting and easiest ways to lose weight but they might take a toll on your overall health. These might give you quick results but they won't last for too long with some side effects too. To lose weight healthily, experts advise a healthy and well-balanced diet with some or the other kind of physical activity. In this article, you will learn about the side-effects of a crash diet and the importance of following a healthy diet and lifestyle.
Ill-effects of crash diet on body
1. Affects your immune system
Most fad diets are deprived of essential vitamins and minerals that support the functioning of the immune system. A weak immune system can put you at a higher risk of potential diseases.
2. May lead to eating disorders
Crash diets make severe changes to your eating habits. These may contribute to an eating disorder as well. These diets make you constantly think about eating less and sometimes you feel too hungry that you end up consuming more calories than required.
3. Affects your heart health
Following a crash diet can contribute to several factors that can negatively affect your heart health. It may affect your blood pressure numbers, cholesterol levels and blood sugar levels that can harm your heart health.
4. Triggers minor health issues
Irregular meals and consumption of too less calories can trigger day to day health issues. You may experience frequent headaches, constant fatigue, nausea and dehydration.
5. Ill-effects on hair and skin
Your hair can skin too need right nutrients. It is advised to consume a healthy diet to receive all necessary that can boost your skin and hair health. Crash diets fail to provide these nutrients.
6. Digestive issues
Too less calories can also cause digestive issues. Lack of fibre can cause constipation and irritable bowel syndrome too.
7. Low levels of energy
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
