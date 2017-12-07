ASK OUR EXPERTS

The Tell-Tale Signs Of An Eating Disorder

The Tell-Tale Signs Of An Eating Disorder

People suffering from eating disorders usually show no outward signs or symptoms
  Updated: Dec 7, 2017
2-Min Read
People with eating disorders experience overwhelming internal feelings

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Eating disorders can cause anxiety or other troubling emotions
  2. Anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa are two common eating disorders
  3. Menstrual irregularities are a symptom of an eating disorder

Eating disorder statistics are growing day by day, and that is a huge matter of concern. There are two common eating disorders, anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa. Anorexia is characterized by starving oneself, while bulimia is characterized by binge-eating and forcefully expelling the food from the body right after, usually through purging. Many people who suffer with eating disorders show no outward signs, but still experience overwhelming internal feelings that prompt them to rely on symptoms to control intense pain, anxiety or other troubling emotions. If you feel that a loved one is suffering from an eating disorder, here are the tell-tale signs:

Anorexia Nervosa

  • Underweight, almost emaciated appearance with protruding bones or a sunken appearance to the face
  • Fatigue
  • Dizziness or fainting
  • Brittle nails
  • Hair that thins, breaks or falls out
  • Menstrual irregularities or loss of menstruation (amenorrhea)
  • Baby fine hair covering face and other areas of the body
  • Refusal to eat
  • Denial of hunger
  • Excessive exercise
  • Eating only a few certain "safe" foods, usually those low in fat and calories
  • Adopting rigid meal or eating rituals, such as cutting food into tiny pieces or spitting food out after chewing
Bulimia Nervosa

  • Abnormal bowel functioning
  • Damaged teeth and gums
  • Sores in the throat and mouth
  • Scarring on the back of the hand/fingers used to induce purging
  • Swollen salivary glands (creating "chipmunk cheeks")
  • Menstrual irregularities or loss of menstruation (amenorrhea)
  • Irritation and inflammation of the esophagus
  • Hiding food or food wrappers
  • Eating in secret
  • Eating to the point of discomfort or pain
  • Self-induced vomiting
  • Laxative use
  • Excessive exercise
  • Frequent bathroom trips after eating
