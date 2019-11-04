Fad Diets For Weight Loss: Are They Worth The Hype? Follow These 6 Tips For Healthy, Sustainable Weight Loss
Weight loss: Highly popular for quick weight loss, fad diets have gained massive popularity past few years. But are they safe and effective? Read here to know the truth about fad diets and what you should do to achieve healthy, sustainable weight loss.
HIGHLIGHTS
- A balanced diet is perfect for healthy weight loss
- Exercise regularly for sustainable and quick weight loss
- Good sleep and less stress is important for good health and weight
Fad diets for weight loss: People who want to achieve quick weight loss resort to fad diets. Some of the most popular weight loss diets of all times are keto diet, low carb diet, paleo diet, Mediterranean diet, vegan diet and intermittent fasting. Apart from intermittent fasting, most of these diets are restrictive in nature, that is, they involve giving up on food groups or certain foods. In this article, we are going to talk about these popular fad diets and if they are the worth the hype around them.
Fad diets for weight loss: Are they safe and effective?
Before you go ahead with taking up any of these popular fad diets, it is important to set a goal first. If it is quick weight loss, then following keto or low carb diets in the right manner can probably help you. But, if your goal is to achieve sustainable weight loss that you can maintain in the long run, then you should give a second thought to these diets.
Fad diets can make room for irritability, mood swings and cravings
Why fad diets may not be the best for you
In the long term, these fad diets may do harm more than good. Here are some reasons why fad diets may not be the best for you.
- Quick weight loss achieved by following a fad diet may quickly bounce back once you resume regular eating habits.
- Mood swings, irritability, tiredness and fatigue are some common side effects of following fad diets for a long time.
- Keto flu-which is characterised by headaches, constipation, fatigue and sugar cravings-is often experienced during the transition phase of keto diet.
- Nutritional deficiencies are very much possible when you are following a fad diet which is restrictive in nature for a long time. Carbs for instance, are completely off the table for those following keto diet and low carb diets. However, healthy carbs in fruits, vegetables, lentils and legumes also contain fibre, vitamins and other nutrients that are important for your growth and well-being.
- Sleep disturbance, poor digestion and reduced concentration are other common side effects of fad diets.
Weight loss tips: What should you really do?
Well, weight loss can be achieved by simply sticking to home-cooked food and regular exercise. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho are a few of the many health experts who don't believe in fad diets. They believe that these diets are nothing but a result of the food industry trying to make profits.
Here's what you should really do for healthy weight loss
1. Consume a healthy and balanced diet. You need to include all food groups in your diet included fats, carbs, protein and fibre. Avoid processed, packaged, junk and deep-fried foods.
- Include protein in every meal. Protein is the building block of human body. It can help in building muscle mass-which is an important part of healthy weight loss. Including protein in every meal is an effective way to increase your protein intake. Eggs, milk and dairy products, nuts and seeds, soy and soy products fish and sea food and chicken are all healthy protein sources.
3. Avoid white sugar as it is nothing but empty calories. You might crave desserts and sweet foods and the best thing to do is to switch to healthy sugar alternatives like dates, honey, coconut sugar, sugarcane and jaggery for a healthy weight.
Avoid white sugar for good health and weight loss
4. Exercise regularly. Make sure your workout routine involves both cardio and weight training/strength training exercises. While the former helps in burning calories, the latter helps in losing bad fat and gaining muscles.
5. Do not take stress. Not only will it hamper your weight loss goals, it will also negatively affect your health. Manage your stress by changing your attitude towards stressful situations and do yoga, meditation, etc.
6. Sleep well because a good night's sleep is an essential prerequisite to weight loss and good health. Lack of sleep can make room for cravings and overeating. It can also lead to hormonal imbalance. For a healthy weight loss, getting minimum of seven to eight hours is sleep is important.
