Side Effects Of Air Conditioning (AC) We Should Watch Out For

The sweltering heat of summer has made us fond of air conditioners (ACs) like never before. During summer, AC is everywhere. From our offices to our cars and every room in our house, we are probably always in AC indoors. When temperatures reach as high as 45 degrees, AC becomes more of a necessity than a luxury. But did you know that staying in AC for prolonged periods of time can have some side effects which you must watch out for. No matter how comfortable it gets, staying in AC all day, all night can have some harmful and unpleasant effects on your body.
Read below to know side effects of air condition you should watch out for:
1. Dry eyes
If you already have dry eyes, staying in AC for too long can worsen symptoms. Dry eyes will feel more itchy and irritated if you have dry eyes. People with dry eye syndrome should prefer not staying in AC for too long.
2. Dry skin
Dry and itchy skin can be a normal phenomenon in people who sit in AC indoors for too long. Excessive exposure to AC along with sun exposure can make the skin dry and itchy. Your skin might return to normal after a few hours of being outside, but dry skin might actually stay for longer than usual.
3. Dehydration
Rates of dehydration are higher in rooms with AC as compared to other rooms. In case the AC sucks too much humidity from the room, you will end up feeling dehydrated. Think of the time when AC is set at a low temperature and you're feeling too cold and feel the need to drink water.
4. Respiratory problems
Staying in AC for a prolonged period of time can cause respiratory problems in nose, throat and eyes. You may experience dry throat, rhinitis and nasal blockage. Rhinitis is a condition which causes inflammation of the mucous membrane of the nose. It is cause by a viral infection or by an allergic reaction.
5. Asthma and allergies
AC can worsen conditions in people who have asthma or allergies. Among those who are sensitive, staying indoors can help as it keeps them away from other pollutants. But others might actually experience the opposite. If your AC is not properly cleaned and maintained, it can increase risks of triggers which can worsen asthma and allergies.
6. Infectious diseases
Being in AC for too long can result in drying out of your nasal passages. Irritation in mucous membranes and drying out of mucous can also happen. Absence of protective mucous can make you more prone to viral infections.
7. Headaches
Being dehydrated because of AC can cause headaches and migraines. Dehydration is a trigger which is often overlooked when it comes to migraines. When you step in and out of AC rooms or go in the heat outside suddenly after being in AC for too long, there are chances that you might get a headache. Also in cases of AC rooms which are not maintained properly, you are more prone to headaches and migraines.
8. Lethargy
The device which cools you down even when it is burning outside may actually do something very negative. Studies have shown that people who stay in AV for long periods of time have complained of lethargy and sluggishness.
