What Is Creatine: Should You Take This Supplement? Let's Find Out
In this article, we understand the benefits, side effects, and other things to consider when taking creatine.
Those aiming to build muscle, improve performance, or support recovery may benefit
Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in small amounts in certain foods (like red meat and fish) and produced by the body, primarily in the liver and kidneys. It helps supply energy to cells, especially muscle cells, by increasing the availability of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which fuels short bursts of high-intensity activity. Creatine is one of the most researched and widely used sports supplements, especially among athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts. While it's generally considered safe and effective when taken correctly, whether or not you should take it depends on your individual goals, health status, and lifestyle. Read on as we understand the benefits, side effects, etc. of creatine.
Health benefits of creatine
1. Enhances muscle strength and power
Creatine helps improve strength, power output, and muscle performance, particularly during high-intensity, short-duration exercises like weightlifting or sprinting. This is because it increases phosphocreatine stores in muscles, allowing faster energy regeneration.
2. Supports muscle growth
Regular creatine supplementation can help increase muscle mass, partly due to increased water content in muscle cells and partly due to improved performance that enables greater training intensity and volume over time.
3. Improves exercise recovery
Creatine may reduce muscle cell damage and inflammation following intense exercise, leading to quicker recovery times. This makes it helpful for those undergoing intense training or participating in competitive sports.
4. Boosts brain function
Creatine also plays a role in brain energy metabolism. Some studies suggest it can enhance cognitive function, particularly in sleep-deprived individuals or older adults, and may even support mental clarity and memory.
5. Aids neurological health
Research shows promise in using creatine for neuroprotective effects in certain conditions. While not a treatment, it may help preserve function by supporting cellular energy in neurones.
Potential side effects of creatine
- Creatine draws water into muscle cells, which may cause weight gain due to water retention. This is typically harmless but may be undesirable for athletes in weight-sensitive sports.
- Some people may experience bloating, cramping, or stomach upset, especially if taking large doses or using low-quality creatine. These effects can often be avoided by using micronised creatine and proper dosing.
- Although creatine is safe for most healthy individuals, those with existing kidney issues or taking very high doses over long periods should be cautious, as it may increase the load on the kidneys.
Other things to consider when taking creatine
1. Works best with resistance training
While creatine boosts performance, it works best when combined with strength training or regular high-intensity workouts. It won't provide visible benefits if physical activity is minimal.
2. Stay hydrated
Creatine increases the water content of your muscles, so it's essential to drink enough fluids throughout the day to avoid dehydration or cramping, especially in hot weather or during workouts.
3. Dosage matters
A common protocol includes a loading phase (20g per day for 5–7 days) followed by a maintenance dose (3–5g daily). However, skipping the loading phase and just taking 3–5g daily still offers benefits over time.
Those aiming to build muscle, improve performance, or support recovery may benefit, but it's always advisable to consult a healthcare provider before starting supplementation.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.