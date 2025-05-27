Home »  Living Healthy »  10 Worrying Side Effects Of Detox Diets

10 Worrying Side Effects Of Detox Diets

Some may offer short-term benefits but they can also lead to harmful side effects. In this article, we outline some of these side effects.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: May 27, 2025 05:52 IST
3-Min Read
10 Worrying Side Effects Of Detox Diets

If you're thinking of trying a detox diet, it's best to consult a healthcare professional first

Detox diets are short-term eating plans that claim to eliminate toxins from the body, often involving periods of fasting, followed by a strict regimen of fruits, vegetables, juices, herbs, or supplements. While the body naturally detoxifies through the liver, kidneys, and digestive system, some people turn to these diets for quick weight loss or a sense of cleansing. Some may offer short-term benefits but they can also lead to harmful side effects, especially when followed for prolonged periods or without medical guidance. Below we share some of the many side effects of following detox diets.

Some of the worrying side effects of detox diets



RELATED STORIES
related

How A Detox Diet Can Combat Air Pollution And Boost Health

Air Pollution: In a world where exposure to pollutants and unhealthy habits is on the rise, adopting a detox diet can be a simple yet effective way to protect and revitalise the body.

related

Juice Diet For Detox And Weight Loss: Expert Reveals The Truth About This Popular Concept

Are you trying to lose weight? Do you want to try a detox diet? A juice cleanse diet is the latest fad on the internet but here's the truth behind it.

1. Nutrient deficiency



Many detox diets eliminate entire food groups like protein, healthy fats, or complex carbohydrates. Over time, this restriction can lead to serious nutrient deficiencies including iron, calcium, vitamin B12, and omega-3s, affecting everything from brain function to bone health.

2. Low energy and fatigue

Since detox diets often involve very low calorie intake, the body doesn't get enough fuel to function optimally. This can lead to extreme tiredness, weakness, dizziness, and difficulty concentrating, especially during physically or mentally demanding tasks.

3. Muscle loss

With insufficient protein intake, the body begins to break down muscle tissue to meet its energy needs. This not only weakens the body but also slows down the metabolism, making it harder to maintain weight loss over time.

4. Digestive issues

Juice cleanses and liquid-only detoxes often lack fibre, which is essential for healthy digestion. This can cause constipation or irregular bowel movements. Conversely, some detoxes with herbal laxatives may lead to diarrhoea or dependency.

5. Blood sugar swings

Fruit-heavy detoxes or juice-only plans can cause rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels, especially for people with insulin resistance or diabetes. These fluctuations can lead to irritability, headaches, cravings, and even fainting spells.

6. Electrolyte imbalance

Excessive fluid loss through detox teas or laxatives can deplete key electrolytes like potassium and sodium, which are crucial for heart rhythm, nerve signalling, and muscle function. This imbalance can be dangerous and even lead to cardiac complications.

7. Mental health strain

Restrictive detox plans can lead to increased stress, anxiety, or obsessive behaviours around food. The rigid rules may contribute to disordered eating patterns or an unhealthy relationship with one's body and diet.

8. Dehydration

Some detox diets act as diuretics or encourage excessive sweating, both of which can cause dehydration. Symptoms may include dry mouth, fatigue, low blood pressure, and dizziness, posing risks especially for those with existing health issues.

9. Temporary weight loss, quick rebound

Most weight lost on detox diets is water weight or muscle mass. Once the diet ends and normal eating resumes, the body often regains the lost weight quickly, sometimes with added fat making the diet unsustainable and counterproductive in the long run.

10. Liver and kidney stress

Ironically, some detox supplements or herbs can overwork the liver and kidneys, organs responsible for natural detoxification. High doses or prolonged use of such products may lead to inflammation, toxicity, or even organ damage if not properly monitored.

If you're thinking of trying a detox diet, it's best to consult a healthcare professional first. A well-balanced diet rich in whole foods, fibre, water, and regular physical activity is a safer and more effective way to support your body's natural detox systems.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Are You Expecting? 10 Tips To Help Boost Mental Health In Pregnant Women

These 5 Diet Tips Can Help Prevent Acid Reflux This Summer

Impact of Constipation on Your Body

10 Worrying Side Effects Of Detox Diets

Ayurvedic Summer Tips: These Foods Will Keep You Cool

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases