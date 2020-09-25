Boost Your Stamina With These Diet And Workout Tips From Celeb Trainer Vinod Channa
Being physically active is an important prerequisite for building stamina. Walking, jogging, cycling, running and other cardio exercises can help in boosting your stamina, stays Vinod Channa.
Do at least 20 minutes of workout at a stretch to boost your stamina
HIGHLIGHTS
- Keep a gap between your workout and pre-workout meal
- Eat foods rich in proteins, carbs and fibre
- Cycling, jogging and walking can all improve your stamina
Stamina is referred to the body's ability to sustain physical and mental effort for a long period of time. Your stamina plays a crucial role in terms how you feel in performing day-to-day tasks. Simple activities like walking, standing, climbing stairs and doing basic household chores can become difficult if you have a poor stamina. Diet and workout are together needed to build your stamina. Your post and pre-workout nutrition can affect your exercise performance, stamina, muscle soreness and chances of injury.
Tips to boost your stamina
Being physically active is an important prerequisite for building stamina. Walking, jogging, cycling, running and other cardio exercises can help in boosting your stamina, stays fitness trainer Vinod Channa.
Also, it is important to do strength and weight training regularly. If going to the gym is not possible at the moment, you can do body weight training exercises like planks, push-ups and pull-ups at home to improve your body strength and stamina.
Also read: Always Tired? Top 7 Foods To Boost Stamina Naturally
Nutrition is important for building stamina
Focus on giving yourself good pre and post-workout nutrition. Foods rich in proteins, carbs and fibre need to be part of your diet. Not only do these foods help in improving exercise performance, they can also reduce chances of injury and muscle soreness.
"Protein-rich foods like lentils, legumes, almonds and tofu make for good post-workout recovery foods. You can mix and match different types of protein and combine them to make a meal that has complete protein," says Channa while adding that carbs and fibre-rich foods are equally important.
Also read: Weight Loss: Get Your Glutes Burning With This Quiet And Low-Impact, Yet Effective Workout
The gap between your meal and workout should be sufficient enough to ensure your exercise performance is optimum. Feeling lethargy or bloated during your workout are signs of poor pre-workout nutrition.
If you want to eat a complete meal with carbs, proteins, fats and fibre, then make sure that you workout after at least two hours after the meal. Working out on an empty stomach is not recommended either. "If you have an hour to go before you begin to exercise, then you can have nuts and seeds, or one single fruit," Channa informs.
The Mumbai-based fitness trainer, who has trained the likes of Shilpa Shetty Kundra and John Abraham, says that it is important to eat carbs as well, as they provide you with energy.
Fibre-rich foods hold equal importance. They ease digestion of protein-rich foods and are also beneficial for gut health, says Channa. Foods like cabbage, broccoli, fruits, carrots, dates and prunes can all provide you with good post and pre-workout nutrition.
Being regular at exercise, doing at least 20 minutes of workout at a time and having the will power and determination to push your limits and challenge yourself can together help in boosting your stamina.
Also read: Weight Loss: How Completing 10,000 Steps In A Day Can Benefit You, As Told By A Fitness Expert
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.