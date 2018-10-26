Seasonal Affective Disorder: Everything You Need To Know
The most common pattern for the seasonal affective disorder is like experiencing depression in winters and with the better mood in spring but some people experience depression in summers. It is not other any other depression.
The seasonal affective disorder is popularly known as SAD is a mood disorder.
The seasonal affective disorder is popularly known as SAD is a mood disorder. In SAD people who have normal mental health gets depressed at the same time each year, most commonly in winters. SAD symptoms are like low mood, lack of energy and increased sleep and eating habits. The most common pattern for the seasonal affective disorder is like experiencing depression in winters and with the better mood in spring but some people experience depression in summers. It is not other any other depression. It is a kind of depression that recur in a similar pattern. For knowing that a depression is SAD, a person must experience the same symptoms at the same time each for at least 2 years. Initially, SAD was a rare disorder but according to experts, now this conditions is a common disorder.
Symptoms of seasonal affective disorder:
Mostly, people SAD experience it in start or fall of winter but some are opposite, they experience the depression in summer or spring. Either in any case, symptoms start as mild but become intense as the season progresses.
Symptoms of SAD may include:
- Feeling depressed day in day out
- Losing interest
- Low energy
- Sleeping problem
- Appetite problem
- Feeling sluggish
- Having difficulty in concentration
- Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty
- Frequent thoughts about death and suicide
Winter SAD
Symptoms of winter SAD may include
- Oversleeping
- Change in appetite, especially craving foods high in carbohydrates
- Weight gain
- Tiredness or low-energy
Summer or spring SAD
Symptoms of summer or spring SAD may include
- Trouble in sleeping
- Poor appetite
- Weight loss
- Agitation or anxiety
Causes of Seasonal affective disorder:
The causes of SAD are unknown but there are some biological factors attached to it
1. Your biological cycle:
The reduced level of sunlight in fall of winter may cause Seasonal affective disorder in winters. The decrease in sunlight may disrupt your body's internal clock and lead to feelings of depression.
2. Serotonin levels:
Serotonin is an important chemical and neurotransmitter in the human body. Serotonin is responsible for depression. A drop in serotonin affects mood, play role in SAD.
3. Melatonin levels:
The change in season can disrupt the level of melatonin in the body. Melatonin levels play role in sleep patterns and mood.
Risk factors for the Seasonal affective disorder:
- Seasonal affective disorder diagnosis in women more often than in men. SAD occurs more frequently in younger adults than in older adults. Factors that may increase the risk of the seasonal affective disorder include
- Family history- People with SAD may be more likely to have SAD or any other depression in the family also.
- Having major depressions- Symptoms of SAD may get worse if you have any other major depression or bipolar disorder.
Living far away from the equator- SAD may appear to people who live far north or south of the equator. This is because you get lesser sunlight when living far away from the equator.
Complications of Seasonal affective disorder:
Take symptoms of seasonal affective disorder seriously because as any other kind of depression, SAD gets worse if not treated. This problem can include:
- Social withdrawal
- Problems at school or work
- Substance abuse
- Anxiety or stress
- Suicidal thoughts
Treatment can sort complications of SAD, especially if SAD is diagnosed and treated before symptoms get worse.
