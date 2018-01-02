Rice Vs Chapatti: Which Is Healthier For Weight Loss
Rice or chapatti, the better option for weight loss is............................................check here.
Rice and chapatti are the main staples of your diet, but which one is better for weight loss?
HIGHLIGHTS
- Rice and chapatti have the same amount of carbs and calorific value
- Chapattis are rich in protein and fibre as compared to rice
- Rice is easier to digest due to its starch content
Rice and chapattis, the two main staples of your diet, have been accompanying your meals since forever, because that is what completes your meal. So giving up on one or both is not an easy task. But when it comes to weight loss, the very first thing you wish to do is give up on all sources of carbs. So you give up both rice and chapattis till the ultimate goal is achieved. The truth is both have their own set of pros and cons. But is one of these two a better option for weight loss? Let's find out!
Objectively, both have the same amount of carbs and calorific value. But they differ in nutritional value. Chapattis are rich in protein and fibre as compared to rice and help in keeping you full for longer. But rice is easier to digest due to its starch content. So which one should you choose?
When considering the nutritional value, chapatti is the winner. But one important consideration is the sodium levels in a whole wheat chapatti. Every 120 grams of wheat contains 190 mgs of sodium. However, rice has no sodium. So for those who are trying to avoid sodium, chapattis are a big 'no no'.
If no such health issue bothers you, chapatti is the winner in terms of weight loss. But what makes chapatti take over rice? We'll tell you:
1. Rice contains lower dietary fibre as compared to chapattis. Chapattis have a higher protein and fibre content.
2. Chapattis, because they are a rich source of fibre, help in keeping you full for longer, thereby promoting weight loss.
3. Rice is higher in calories and do not satisfy you as much as chapattis do.
4. Every bite of chapatti gives your body calcium, potassium, iron and phosphorus. However, rice has no calcium and lower levels of potassium and phosphorus.
5. The fact that chapattis take longer to digest helps in keeping the blood sugar levels normal.
Don't forget to check your portions...
Just because it is healthier, you shouldn't load your plate with dozens of chapattis. You should stick to four chapattis a day and have dinner before 7.30 if you are planning to have chapattis for dinner. However, if you wish to continue with rice, a healthier option is brown rice. Also, you could try multigrain chapattis.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------