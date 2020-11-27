Rice Health Benefits: Here Are All The Reasons Why You Must Eat Rice Regularly, Without Worrying About Weight Gain
Rice health benefits: When rice is consumed as part of a wholesome meal, like along with dals, legumes or vegetables, it can help in improving nutrient assimilation. Here are all the reaosns to include rice in your diet regularly.
Rice can help you in preventing constipation and bloating
- Eating rice at night can promote restful sleep
- It can help in promoting nutrient assimilation
- Rice works as a prebiotic
Rice benefits: If you trying to lose weight, you may have been recommended to avoid rice, as they are high in so-called carbs and can be responsible for weight gain. Whether rice cause weight gain or not, it is still unclear. But what we do know for sure is that rice is a staple food in India, and is consumed widely across the country. Giving it up in the name of weight loss or to achieve a desired fitness goal can be too much to ask.
Rice health benefits: Reasons to eat rice regularly
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is of the opinion that single-polished, hand-pound rice are perfectly fine for consumption. That you can consume it any time of the day, even at night. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Diwekar lists the many reasons to include rice in your daily routine.
1. Constipation, bloating and irritable bowel syndrome
Many may not know this but rice works as a prebiotic. It provides a nurturing environment for the good bacteria in your gut and body. It reduces IBS symptoms and can also help you get rid of constipation and bloating.
2. Insomnia, stress and fatigue
According to Diwekar, having rice soup for dinner can soothe the stomach and nerves, and helps you have a restful sleep at night. It helps in regulation of hormones, uplifts your mood and improves exercise performance.
3. Thyroid, diabetes and PCOD
When rice is consumed as part of a wholesome meal, like along with dals, legumes or vegetables, it can help in improving nutrient assimilation. This grain can be especially be helpful when you are deficient in Vitamin B12, haemoglobin and Vitamin D.
In India, over a thousand varieties of rice are grown. You can opt for a variety that is local to your region. You can eat it in all seasons, cook in the way you want: steam rice, dal rice, jeera rice, pulao, biryani, rajma rice, chole rice, the list goes on... "Hand pounded or single polished variants, work the best for the body," Diwekar adds.
