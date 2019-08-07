Always Tired? 6 Reasons Why You Have Low Energy Levels
Feeling of tiredness is quite common these days. It can restrict you from completing your day to day activities. There can be several possible reasons behind constant fatigue. Read here to know them.
Eat enough calories which can provide you enough calories
Tired all the time? This feeling is quite common these days. Constant fatigue can reduce your productivity. Low energy levels can also affect the result of your actions. You may feel sleepy most of the times and develop a lack of interest in most of the things. If you go through the same feelings, do not worry! These issues have some quick fixes which can make you energetic so that you bring the best out of everything you do. Here are all the possible reasons behind your low energy levels which you must observe carefully.
Reasons behind low energy levels
1. Inadequate sleep
You might have noticed this many times that you feel more fatigued if you do not sleep properly. Lack of sleep makes you feel more tired the next day. Do not let the external factors affect your sleeping pattern. You should keep all the distractions away while sleeping especially your mobile phones. Also, try to avoid caffeine consumption before going to bed.
2. Not consuming enough calories
A fad diet can make you too less which can contribute to fatigue. Less calories consumption do not give you the required energy to complete day to day tasks. Avoid following such diet to lose weight which can lead to weakness. Eat healthy and nutritious foods which can result in a healthy weight. Stop starving yourself, control your portion size and timings of the meal for better results.
3. Low protein intake
Protein improves metabolism and provides you the required energy. It also aids in weight loss. Low protein intake can make you less energetic. Add more high protein foods to your diet like eggs, peanuts nuts, seeds, dairy products and many more. If you exercise regularly you can also consume a protein shake or protein bars for better protein sources.
4. Not drinking enough water
Enough water is the cure of more than half of the health issues. From skin health to weight loss it can offer you multiple health benefits. When you drink less water it leads to dehydration which can contribute to low energy levels. Keep a water bottle handy wherever you go to keep yourself energetic.
5. Stress
Being stressed is also linked to fatigue. Stress is also a risk factor for various serious health conditions. In today's time, there can many factors behind being stressed. You should try stress-relieving practices like meditation, playing a sport or anything of your interest. Give a break to the hustle-bustle and relax yourself for a while.
6. Sedentary lifestyle
If you are following a sedentary lifestyle you may feel tired all the time. Law of physical activity makes you lazier and you develop a lack of interest in most of the activities. Replace your daily habits and move more throughout the day.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
