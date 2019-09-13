Polycystic Ovary Syndrome: 5 Superfoods Which Can Help You Fight PCOD Effectively
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOD or PCOS) is affecting a huge number of women these days. It is one of the leading causes of infertility. Some foods can help you fight this condition effectively. Here are the top foods for PCOD patients that should be a part of their diet.
PCOD affects menstrual cycle and other multiple hormones in a female body
HIGHLIGHTS
- PCOD creates hormonal imbalance inside the female body
- There is no permanent cure for PCOD
- Irregular periods is the first symptom of PCOD
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOD or PCOS) is a condition in which there are multiple cysts in the ovaries. This condition creates hormonal imbalance inside the female body. It affects women during the childbearing age. Irregular periods is the first symptom of PCOD. Other symptoms of PCOD include abnormal hair growth at different parts of the body, weight gain, acne and hair loss. Today a huge population of women is suffering from PCOD. The female body starts to produce male hormones instead of female hormones. This even increases the possibility of infertility. PCOD also affects insulin inside the body. There is no permanent cure for PCOD but it can be managed with dietary modifications and some simple lifestyle changes. Consumption of a healthy diet can relieve the symptom of PCOD. Here are some foods which can help you fight PCOD effectively.
Best foods for PCOD
1. Cinnamon
Cinnamon has a strong aroma and is commonly used in Indian foods. It is beneficial for women with PCOD. It leaves a positive impact on insulin resistance. Cinnamon also improves metabolism it can also promote weight loss. Use of cinnamon can help you regulate your menstrual cycle.
2. Turmeric
Turmeric is one amazing spice which is loaded with medicinal properties. You can add turmeric to your PCOD diet as well. You can turmeric to different foods you prepare. Turmeric tea is also a great way to use turmeric. Turmeric is also loaded with anti-inflammatory properties.
3. Foods rich in zinc
Zinc is beneficial for the reproductive system and boosts your immune system as well. Zinc can also help you control the abnormal hair growth which one of the symptoms of PCOD. Some foods which are naturally rich in zinc are - beans, nuts, seafood, eggs, dairy and seeds.
4. Foods with low GI
PCOD generally causes insulin resistance. A diet low in glycemic index (GI) can help you improve insulin levels. Foods with a low GI are also beneficial for one's blood sugar levels. You can check the foods with low GI and some healthy options for your diet.
5. Vitamin D and calcium
Vitamin D helps in better absorption of calcium. Most women with PCOD suffer from vitamin D deficiency. Adding more vitamin D and calcium may help you regulate your menstrual cycle. Vitamin D and calcium are essential for your overall health as well.
