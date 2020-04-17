ASK OUR EXPERTS

Remedies For Constipation: Try These Nutritious Juice For Relief

Remedies for constipation: Did you know juices can also help you get rid of constipation? Liquids can help you relieve constipation. These will keep you hydrated as well as offer you different nutrients.
  Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Apr 17, 2020
Remedies For Constipation: Try These Nutritious Juice For Relief

Constipation remedies: These juices can help you relieve constipation

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Enough fibre intake can help prevent constipation
  2. Juices can provide you multiple nutrients
  3. Apple juice can help fight constipation

Several home remedies can help you fight constipation effectively. Right diet can help prevent as well as get rid of constipation. It is advised to add more fibre to your diet when it comes to constipation. Did you know juices can also help you get rid of constipation? Drinking enough water is also advised to prevent constipation. Liquids can also help you relieve constipation. These will keep you hydrated as well as offer you different nutrients. Here are some homemade juices that can help you fight constipation as well as provide multiple nutrients.

Constipation remedies: Juices you must try


1. Apple juice

Apple juice is loaded with nutrients like vitamin A, C, E, K and folate. It is also free of calories and fat. Apple juice is beneficial in fighting constipation. Drink apple juice in moderation to fight constipation.

Apple juice can offer you multiple health benefits
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Pear juice

Pear juice also contains vitamin C, K, potassium and many other essential nutrients. Pear juice can also help relieve constipation. It is also suitable for kids to treat constipation. You can also add some lemon juice or rock salt to it for better taste.

Also read: Top 9 Tips To Prevent Constipation

3. Lemon juice

Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C. Lemon offers several health benefits for your overall health and even skin. This juice can also reduce constipation. Juice of half lemon can be added to a cup of warm water to prepare this drink. You can also add some honey for taste.

Lemon juice is loaded with vitamin C
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Prune juice

Prune juice is also rich in nutrients. It promotes better digestion and relieves digestion. You can also eat dried prunes to fight constipation. This juice is also helpful in controlling high blood pressure as it contains potassium.

Also read: Adding Enough Fiber To Your Diet Can Help Deal With Constipation Effectively

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Remedies For Constipation: Try These Nutritious Juice For Relief
Remedies For Constipation: Try These Nutritious Juice For Relief

