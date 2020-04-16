Quitting Coffee? Know Health Benefits Of Living A Caffeine-Free Life
Caffeine can affect your health in various ways. Too much caffeine can disturb your sleeping pattern and even cause anxiety. High blood pressure, digestive issues or rapid heartbeat are some more side effects of too much caffeine consumption.
Are you addicted to your cup of coffee? Many start their day with caffeine. For some, it is also an evening drink for optimum energy. Caffeine addiction is quite common. But too much consumption of caffeine is also linked with several health issues. Caffeine can affect your health in various ways. There are several other options to choose over coffee. Too much caffeine can disturb your sleeping pattern and even cause anxiety. High blood pressure, digestive issues or rapid heartbeat are some more side effects of too much caffeine consumption. Going caffeine-free may sound difficult at first but can offer several health benefits. Read on to know these.
Health benefits of caffeine-free life
1. Better absorption of nutrients
Dr. Neha Patania explains, "Caffeine can not only increase blood pressure, cause anxiety or contribute to poor sleep, it can also inhibit calcium absorption from the body. You might absorb some nutrients especially iron and calcium better if you live a caffeine-free diet."
2. Better sleep
Too much caffeine affects your sleeping pattern. If you drink too much caffeine you may suffer from insomnia. Leading a caffeine-free life can ensure better sleep.
3. Reduce anxiety
Too much caffeine is also linked with anxiety. You can control anxiety with no or very limited caffeine consumption.
4. Balanced hormones
Caffeine-free diet also promotes healthy hormonal balance, especially in women. Hormonal imbalance creates a disturbance in the proper functioning of the human body. It is extremely important to balance hormones.
Dr. Divya Sharma also adds, "It is healthy to reduce coffee consumption as much as possible. During pregnancy, it is better to avoid coffee, tea and other caffeinated things. An individual should reduce caffeine intake and switch to healthy options like herbal teas."
(Dr. Divya Sharma, Dietician, Motherhood Hospital, Noida)
(Dr. Neha Patania, Senior Dietician, Paras Hospital Gurgaon)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
