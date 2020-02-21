Ever Heard Of Broccoli Coffee? Things You Need To Know About This Drink
Broccoli coffee was developed by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation. This green drink is loaded with several health benefits. Here are few fun facts you must know.
Broccoli coffee can provide you several nutrients
HIGHLIGHTS
- Broccoli is loaded with multiple nutrients
- You can try a healthy drink called broccoli coffee
- Coffee is one of the best sources of antioxidants
Do you know about broccoli coffee? Yes, it may sound a little weird but it is one of the healthy eating trends you must know. Broccoli coffee was developed by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation. To prepare broccoli coffee the vegetable is dried first and then converted into a powder. This powder is rich in all the nutrients. It is a nutritious punch that can be a part of your routine. According to studies broccoli coffee can help you receive different nutrients present in the vegetables.
Broccoli coffee: Everything you need to know
1. Can it help in weight loss?
Broccoli coffee may help in weight loss as it is low in calories and high in fibre. Broccoli is loaded with several health benefits. It is loaded with several nutrients that can keep you full and satisfied for longer. If you are already on a weight loss diet, broccoli coffee can also provide you with essential nutrients.
Also read: Deepika Joins The Pro-Broccoli Camp With Aishwarya: Here's Why You Must Be A Part Of It Too
2. It is extremely nutritious
Broccoli coffee is no less than the actual vegetable. It is a healthy drink that can help you beat laziness and keep you energetic throughout the day.
Also read: The Sulforaphane In Broccoli Can Help Cure Diabetes
3. It can also be added to other recipes
Broccoli coffee is a fine powder of the dried form of the vegetable. The use of this powder is not limited to just coffee. You can add it to shakes, smoothies, oats and other recipes. It can give a nutritious touch to your food.
How to prepare broccoli coffee?
You can prepare broccoli coffee with some simple steps. You can take some broccoli and allow it to dry. Once it is completely dry, grind it into a fine paste. You can also buy broccoli powder from market. Instead of coffee powder mix 2 tablespoons of broccoli powder with milk. You can also add some amount of coffee powder.
Also read: Forget Broccoli, Asparagus; Rujuta Recommends Having This Veggie For Better Digestion
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.