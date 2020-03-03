Is Caffeine Bad For Kids? Here's How Drinking Coffee Can Affect Your Child's Health
A nutrition rich diet is extremely important for your child's development. Coffee can affect your child's health in various ways. Switch coffee with some heath options to add more nutrients to your child's diet.
Drinking too much caffeine can affect your child's health in various ways
Coffee has become an important part of diets these days. Many cannot start their day without a cup of coffee. Coffee is often consumed for breakfast. It has also become an evening drink for many. But is coffee safe for kids? Coffee contains caffeine which can be harmful to the body if consumed in large quantity. Coffee can be harmful to kids in various ways. Teenager s are more likely to consume more coffee and are completely unaware of the harmful effects. Studies have also highlighted the harmful effect of drinking coffee at a young age. Read on to know how coffee is bad for your kids' health.
Harmful effect of coffee on your child's health
According to researchers, coffee consumption can be harmful to kids in various ways. Coffee has an element called caffeine which acts as a kind of stimulant. If a person consumes a huge amount of caffeine, then he/she may have many problems like insomnia (insomnia), upset stomach, headache, decreased concentration and increased heartbeat.
Calcium is extremely important for kids for the healthy development of bones and teeth for lifetime. Too much caffeine consumption can also affect the absorption of calcium which can directly affect development of bones and teeth.
Consumption of coffee loaded with sugar and cream can also increase the risk of obesity and weight gain in kids.
Healthy drinks for children
Not just coffee you should also prevent your kids from consuming other caffeine-based drinks like sodas, carbonated drinks and others. For better development and health you should make sure that your kid is consuming all the necessary nutrients. Some healthy drinks you can serve to your kids may include- shakes, smoothies, milk, fresh fruits juice, coconut water, vegetable juice and lime water.
