Are Energy Drinks Ruining Your Health? Here Are The Risks
Research shows that energy drinks can pose significant short-term health risks.
Energy drinks are loaded with caffeine
Energy drinks have become increasingly popular, especially among young adults and athletes. Most individuals consume energy drinks to stay alert and focused. These drinks are loaded with caffeine, sugar, and other additives that can give you an instant energy boost. However, research shows that energy drinks can pose significant short-term health risks. In an Instagram video, Dr. Shriram Nene, cardiothoracic surgeon and healthcare innovator, explained the drawbacks of drinking energy drinks. Keep reading to know the details.
Side effects of drinking energy drinks
"They can help to focus and keep you from sleeping. But they also have some harmful side effects," Dr Nene said in the video.
"These drinks have high levels of caffeine, around 80-200 milligrams in a single drink. The maximum recommended amount is 400 milligrams of caffeine in a day."
Additionally, "they often couple them with a huge amount of sugar so you get a sugar rush and a caffeine boost. Then, in addition. a few other additives," he added.
The further warned that this high dosage of caffeine can contribute to palpitation and irregular heartbeats and high blood pressure.
Other harmful effects of drinking energy drinks:
1. May cause nervousness and anxiety
The stimulant effect of caffeine, especially when consumed in excess can result in anxiety, nervousness, and jitters.
2. Sleep issues
High caffeine consumption can disturb your sleep patterns. Consuming energy drinks, especially later in the day, may contribute to poor quality sleep.
3. Digestive problems
High sugar and caffeine content may contribute to digestive discomfort and issues like nausea, bloating, and others.
4. Dehydration
Caffeinated drinks can dehydrate you due to their diuretic effect. So, avoid drinking them, especially in summers to reduce dehydration risk.
5. Addiction
Regular consumption can make you dependent.
Healthy alternatives
The expert further recommends that "caffeine in moderation is fine, but don't overload your system. Your energy should come from balance, not a buzz."
"You can choose to sip on some natural compounds like offee or tea or things which dont have too much sugar in them," he added.
Coconut water, smoothies, protein shakes, herbal teas and decaf coffee are some of the healthy options to choose from.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
