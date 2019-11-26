Quick Weight Loss: 6 Easy Ways To Naturally Eat Less Without Feeling Starved
Weight loss tips: Include more whole grains, fruits and vegetables in your diet
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eat more fibre and protein to lose weight quickly
- Make sure you drink sufficient water
- Take less stress and sleep well for efficient weight loss
Quick weight loss tips: Reducing overall calorie intake is essential for weight loss. Ideally, you should try to burn more calories than you consume and eat foods that are low in calories. In this article, we are going to talk about ways to eat less for quick weight loss. Fibre-rich foods and protein foods are considered to be weight loss-friendly as they help you keep full for longer, fill you up quickly and reduce appetite. Apart from this, drinking sufficient water and regular exercise can also help you lose weight quickly and efficiently.
Weight loss tips: How to eat less to lose weight quickly
Eating less does not mean that you need to starve yourself. The idea is to eat the right kind of foods, follow the right kind of lifestyle, sleep well and take less stress in order to eat healthily. Another important weight loss strategy is practicing portion control. Portion control is a part of mindful eating, where you eat only till you satisfy your hunger and not delve into overeating or binge eating.
Following are some ways to reduce appetite for weight loss
1. Eat more fibre-rich foods
Include more whole grains, fruits and vegetables in your diet. Eat lots of salads but do practice portion control. Consuming fibre rich foods in excess can adversely affect your health and lead to digestion issues like bloating, gas, feeling too full, stomach cramps, poor absorption of some key nutrients. However, eating fibre as part of every meal of balanced diet can fill you up quickly and make you feel full for longer. Fibre-rich foods can prevent constipation and promote healthy digestion. They are the ultimate appetite suppressant that must be a part of diet for weight loss.
2. Eat more protein
Like fibre, protein is another macronutrient that has similar effects on your appetite. In fact, increasing protein intake is they key in popular weight loss diets like low-carb and keto diet. Including protein in weight loss diet is also important because it helps in build-up of muscle. Muscle loss is a side effect of losing weight quickly and eating sufficient protein can prevent this. Some foods with highest content of protein include nuts and seeds, eggs, milk and dairy products, chicken, soy and soy products and lentils and legumes to name a few.
3. Eat more spicy food
Spicy food can act as a natural appetite suppressant. It helps in slowing down eating process and makes you feel full sooner than usual. Studies have found that hot peppers can reduce appetite and also speed up metabolism.
4. Drink sufficient water
Drinking sufficient water is not just important to keep you hydrated, it is also important to reduce your appetite and help you eat less for quick weight loss. If you feel hungry shortly after eating a meal, then drink a glass of water before going for a quick snack. If you feel satiated and if you don't feel hungry after drinking water, then you were probably thirsty and not hungry. Thirst can often be confused for hunger. Keeping yourself well-hydrated is an important step towards feeling healthy and sustainable weight loss.
5. Eat more chia seeds
Chia seeds are a storehouse of soluble fibre which can reduce appetite and keep you from overeating and binge eating. Sprinkle chia seeds on salads or munch on them as is. Try to eat chia seeds with every meal to add a dash of fibre in each meal.
6. Sleep well and take less stress
Sleeping well is the key to experiencing lesser cravings. For even a single night that you didn't sleep well or slept for less than 7 or 8 hours, you will spend the day feeling more hungry, with more craving for sugary foods and junk foods. Similar is the case with taking excessive stress, which can make you prone to overeating and binge eating. Take up stress management strategies and sleep well every night to avoid feeling more hungry than usual and prevent overeating.
