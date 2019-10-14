Weight Loss Tips: Things You Should Never Do After Eating To Lose Weight Effectively
Weight loss depends on various factors. Some factors can make it difficult for you to lose weight. Here are some post-meal habits which are a big No for effective weight loss. Not just weight loss but there these habits are bad for your overall health.
Weight loss: Do not workout right after having your meal
Weight loss depends on many factors. There are various habits which can impact your weight loss process. Along with your diet, you need to check multiple factors you must keep a check on. Your habits post-meal can also affect your weight loss process. You need to avoid certain habits after eating. Some crave for sugar while others drink tea after a meal. But are these habits healthy? Can these habits affect your weight loss process? Here are some habits which are a no-no post-meal to maintain your weight loss process. Not just weight loss but there these habits are bad for your overall health.
Weight loss: Things you should never do after eating
1. Sleeping
A quick nap after having a meal might be the most relaxing thing. But sleeping after having a meal can affect your health and weight loss process as well. Some people have a strong urge to sleep post-meal. Sleeping post-meal will not allow the food to digest properly and can also lead to heartburn.
2. Drinking cold water
You might have heard the drinking water after a meal is not good. Drinking cold water is bad for your digestion. It can restrict the digestion process. Poor digestion can lead to many stomach issues as well. Avoid drinking cold water after meals.
3. Still sitting at the dining table
Once you are done with your meal you must get up. Most people sit on the dining table for too long and keep on munching after the meal as well. This leads to unnecessary consumption of calories and contributes to weight gain. Plan your meal and do not eat more than required.
4. Dessert
Dessert is a compulsory part of the meal for many. But it is loaded with sugar and calories. Do not make dessert a compulsory part of your meal. You can skip dessert on maximum days. Skipping dessert will reduce the number of calories you are consuming significantly.
5. Heavy workout
Working out is a great way to lose weight and tone your body but the time of the workout also matters. Do not choose a heavy workout post-meal. It can disturb the digestive process and can also cause pain or vomiting.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
