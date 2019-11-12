Weight Loss: This Is The First Step Towards Achieving Fat Loss And Good Health
Weight loss tips: Introspection is the first step on your weight loss journey. Read here to know how introspecting the duration and cause of weight gain and can help you lose weight in a healthy manner.
Weight loss can be achieved by setting realistic goals for yourself
HIGHLIGHTS
- Find out how much time it took you to gain weight
- Introspect the reason behind weight gain
- Set your weight loss goal accordingly
What is the first step towards weight loss and achieving good health? According to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, the first focus should be on fat loss achieved in a healthy way. Quick weight loss comes with several side effects like premature ageing of skin, weak immunity, thin, dry and dull hair to name a few. Thus, the first step towards fat loss and achieving good health is introspection-you should be aware of what you eat, the exercise you do and how it reflecting on your body and overall health.
Introspection-why it is important for healthy weight and loss
When it comes to introspection, you need to ask yourself how long it took you to gain weight. Having figured out how long it took you to gain weight, ask yourself if you can lose that weight in a month, 6 months or 1 year?
For weight gain that happened over a period of 6 months or 1 year, losing that weight cannot happen in 1 or 2 months, says Luke in his live video session on Facebook.
Setting a realistic target for yourself is the healthy way to lose weight, fat and gain good health. Setting unrealistic or too difficult to achieve targets for yourself can cause anxiety, frustration, disappointment and stress-which in turn can make you put on more weight.
After giving yourself realistic goals, you need to find out what made you put on that weight. It can be because of stress, overeating, partying too much, being sleep deprived, having high amounts of sugar or carbs, a new job that caused a change in lifestyle, being physically inactive or lack of exercise, etc. Doing this will make it easier for you to have an action plan for healthy and achievable weight loss.
Work towards reducing or cutting down on the things that went wrong and caused you to gain weight.
The idea is to work on the causative factor of weight gain rather than only working on reducing weight.
Luke advises: Know your target and work only towards achieving that goal. There is no point in chasing a particular goal as it is only going to make you more anxious and gain weight instead.
- Eat local, seasonal and home-cooked food.
- Include lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet. Pulses, legumes, nuts, seeds, dairy products etc should also be a part of your daily diet.
- Practice portion control
- Exercise regularly and be physically active.
- Take less stress
- Give up on alcohol and stress
- Make sure you sleep well and don't miss out on 8 hours of sleep even on a single day.
The above steps, when followed with consistency, can together help you lose weight, fat and gain health. Let us know if this works for you.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
