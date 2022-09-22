Home »  Living Healthy »  Fitness: These Little Tricks And Tips Will Help Keep Your Workout Routine On Track

Fitness: These Little Tricks And Tips Will Help Keep Your Workout Routine On Track

Workout Tips: In this article, we discuss tips and tricks that can help you stay on track with your workout.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Sep 22, 2022 12:36 IST
3-Min Read
Workout Tips: Having a workout companion can help you stay on track

Trying to inculcate a healthy and active lifestyle takes time, effort, motivation, patience, and various other aspects. This is especially difficult if you are making these changes after a long history of following an unhealthy diet and a sedentary lifestyle.

Many people begin fitness routines, but stop them when they grow tired, don't like it, or see too little progress. However, to take conscious steps to make this journey fun, motivating, and doable, you must make the right choices. In this article, we discuss tips and tricks that can help you stay on track with your workout.

Follow these tips to make working out fun and to stay motivated:



1. Set a routine

Set a rough routine for when you consume your meals and when you exercise. Make sure the time slot you have picked is vacant most days. For example, an hour of workout before work or after. Instead of setting a routine for say 8/9 pm. As there is a possibility you might have to attend to other chores, events, or plans that can jeopardise your workout plans.

2. Stop the all-or-nothing thought process

The issue with this black-and-white way of thinking is that it forbids any adaptability when life interferes with your plans. And it'll happen. When our unreasonable expectations aren't realised, it causes a lot of despair and a sense of overwhelming.

3. Establish and revisit your goal

Your goal can be the weight you are trying to achieve, waist size, or even the amount of time you want to lose weight. It is important to build small and achievable goals and work towards achieving them. It is also important to remind yourself of your goals throughout the journey to see how far you have come.

4. Don't demotivate yourself

Oftentimes, we can be the reason behind our own demotivation. It can be hard to stay on track. Furthermore, one might not always lose the same amount of weight through the same amount of effort. It is important to not pull yourself down when you're unable to perform to the best of your abilities.

5. Find a companion

Social support makes exercising a lot more pleasurable. Organise walking meet-ups. Arrange basketball teams, treadmill or spinning sessions at the gym, dancing nights, or tennis matches. Your companion can also help motivate you if you are considering skipping a day.

6. Avoid monotonous workouts

To keep things new and to work out different muscle areas, try a variety of workouts. If you like the elliptical machine, try the stair climber for some cardio instead. As you strength train, alternate using machines and free weights. Every week, you don't need to start from scratch, but you should change up your routine a little.

7. Take photos

Taking pictures and keeping a photo journal is a terrific way to stay motivated to reach your fitness objectives. This will provide you with tangible evidence that your instruction is having an impact. To see your progress from all sides, take pictures of the front, both sides, and the back.

In conclusion, patience is key. It takes time to make significant lifestyle changes and to lose significant weight. It is necessary to be consistent and realistic.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

