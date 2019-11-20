Papaya For Belly Fat, Weight Loss: Eat This Fruit Daily To Burn Belly Fat Quickly- Know Ways To Include It In Your Diet
Papaya for belly fat, weight loss: Papaya is a fruit which is available throughout the season. It is low in calories, high in fibre and digestive enzymes that help in absorption of protein. All these features can together aid quick belly fat reduction.
Weight loss tips: 100 gm serving of papaya contains nothing more than 43 calories
HIGHLIGHTS
- Papaya is low in calories and is easy to include in diet
- It is rich in fibre and keeps you full for longer
- You can eat papaya for breakfast and as mid-meal snack
Papaya is a fruit which is popular for weight loss. It is a fruit which is available throughout the year and is a powerhouse of nutrients, antioxidants, essential minerals and vitamins. Papaya is known to be a great fruit for digestion and detoxification liver. For those looking forward to shed some calories and get rid of stubborn belly fat, papaya can be a beneficial fruit as it is low in calories. 100 gm serving of papaya contains nothing more than 43 calories. Papaya is an incredibly versatile fruit which can be consumed as a snack, added to salads, desserts and much more. For including papaya in your daily diet, you can make smoothies and milkshakes or include it in fruit salads with a variety of other seasonal fruits.
Papaya for belly fat: know how the fruit works
Belly fat is one of the most difficult fats to get rid of. The ideal way to cut down belly fat is making changes in your diet and exercise routine. You need to include more abdominal exercises and exercises which focus on reduce the mid-section. When it comes to diet, you need to eat more fibre-rich foods, avoiding foods which contain trans-fats, quit alcohol, include more protein in your diet, avoid sugary foods and refined carbs to name a few. Papaya is one fruit which can meet all these requirements essential for cutting down belly fat effectively.
How does papaya help in burning belly fat?
- Papaya is rich in fibre, and as mentioned above, you need to increase intake of fibre to cut down belly fat effectively. Fibre rich foods are great for digestion and keep you full for longer. This reduces appetite, thus reducing your overall calorie intake-aiding weight loss and belly fat reduction.
- Papaya helps in assimilation of protein. Protein-rich foods are needed for cutting down belly fat. Papaya contains papain, a digestive enzyme that helps in digestion of proteins. It can be helpful for people with low stomach acid. Protein is undoubtedly the king of nutrients when it comes to fat loss and weight loss.
- Antioxidants in papaya fight inflammation in the body. If you have high levels of inflammation, it may hamper your weight loss goals and also slow down reduction of belly fat.
- Papaya is good for digestion. Papain and chymopapain in papaya help in aiding digestion and fighting constipation. A healthy digestive system compliments smooth weight loss and belly fat reduction.
How to include papaya in your diet for weight loss and belly fat reduction
1. For long-term sustainable weight loss, papaya can be included in a balanced diet. If you want quick weight loss, you can eat papaya in the following pattern:
2. If you want to lose weight quickly, then eat papaya for breakfast and as a mid-meal snack between lunch and dinner.
3. You can pair papaya with a good source of protein and fats. For instance, papaya smoothie is the perfect combination of fat, fibre and protein rich breakfast. Add a protein shake to it in case you want to increase your protein intake.
4. Eat papaya after lunch to beat hunger pangs and cravings.
Belly fat exercises
Following are some exercises popular for belly fat reduction. Include them in your daily workout routine to lose belly fat and lose weight:
- Burpees
- Mountain climbers
- Kettelbell swing
- Medicine ball slam
- Planks
- Russian twists
- Running on an incline
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
